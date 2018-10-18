Cadet Club activities

Equestrian: The Army West Point Equestrian team showed impressively at their first IHSA Horseshow of the season Sept. 30 at the Crosswinds Equestrian Center in Lagrangeville, New York.

The team competed against 10 highly competitive colleges in the Northeast region.

New members earned five of seven top three places, setting the bar high for the rest of the season and demonstrating the incredible value they provide the team.

Some of the most notable placings were Class of 2021 Cadet Anna Gerald who jumped to earn an impressive third place in her debut in the open fences class. Class of 2021 Cadet Haley Middleton won and Class of 2019 Cadet Amanda Roper and Class of 2022 Cadet Heather Graham earned third in their respective advance walk-trot-canter classes. Class of 2022 Cadet Karissa Stubblefield won and Class of 2022 Cadet Kirby Horne and Class of 2022 Cadet Victoria Kearns placed third in their debut walk-trot classes.

With the first show of the season in the books, the team is looking forward to challenging opponents in the coming weeks.