Color Run sheds light on domestic violence

By Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

Participants take off at the start of West Point Army Community Service's 5K Color Run/Walk held to raise awareness for domestic violence Oct. 13. Tim Newlin runs through a cloud of purple during Army Community Service's 5K Color Run/Walk held to raise awareness for domestic violence Oct. 13. Amanda Halloren runs through a cloud of purple during Army Community Service's 5K Color Run/Walk Oct. 13.

Constant rain and cool fall temperatures made for a bleak morning at the United States Military Academy Oct. 13, but the weather couldn’t stop the more than 100 runners and walkers who came out for the 5K Color Run/Walk hosted by Army Community Service.

The event was held in conjunction with domestic violence awareness month and served as a forum to raise awareness about domestic violence.

During the race, participants were hit with purple plumes of powder at three color stations covering them from head to toe in the color representing domestic violence awareness.

“It is absolutely wonderful,” Garrison Commander Col. Cecile Marson said of the community coming out to support domestic violence awareness. “It is bad weather and a bad day, but they all came out here. It is really nice to see these families out here. I think it promotes an environment of community. The team at Army Community Service that puts this all together gets it out there so people are aware (of domestic violence).”

After the race, the participants had the chance to learn more about the warning signs of domestic violence and what they can do to prevent it at a table set up by the Family Advocacy Program. Tables have also been set up throughout the month at the commissary and post exchange to help raise awareness for an issue that impacts civilians and military personnel alike.

“Hopefully from today’s run people will really know that domestic violence does exist and that it is a problem even within the military and that they will be more aware of the signs and symptoms of domestic violence,” Catherine Little, the Family Advocacy program manager, said. “The Army’s theme for the month is ‘See the Signs.’ We decided to host a 5K color run/walk to bring more awareness to domestic violence and observe those people who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.”

Little said some of the signs and symptoms people should be looking for include unusual bruises or marks, which could be a sign of abuse. Another warning sign is someone who acts fearful of his or her spouse or partner, Little said.

“Since I have been here at West Point, I have heard people say there is no domestic violence here,” Little said. “I am constantly having to remind people that even at West Point, domestic violence does exist. At West Point, the reporting tends to be very low, but we are hoping that now because of the race, people will know it is OK to report. Family advocacy is all about providing treatment. Across the Army, we do find that in probably 50 to 60 percent (of relationships) domestic violence does exist.”

For more information about domestic violence or to request help, the Family Advocacy Program can be contacted at 845-938-3369.