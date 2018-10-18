First period surge powers Hockey past Merrimack

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore forward Brendan Soucie (#14) scored bar-down from the slot on a pass from freshman forward Kevin Dineen during the Army West Point Hockey team’s 3-2 victory over Merrimack Oct. 13 at Tate Rink. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications Sophomore forward Brendan Soucie (#14) scored bar-down from the slot on a pass from freshman forward Kevin Dineen during the Army West Point Hockey team’s 3-2 victory over Merrimack Oct. 13 at Tate Rink. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

Fueled by a three-goal first period, the Army West Point Hockey team powered past Merrimack, 3-2, Oct. 13 at Tate Rink to secure its first win of the season.

The Black Knights jumped ahead 3-0 after the first frame, and despite two goals in the third period by the Warriors, Army persevered for the victory.

Freshman goaltender Trevin Kozlowski earned the win in his first collegiate start after making 24 saves.

How it happened

• The Black Knights netted their first full-strength goal of the season 6:18 into the first period.

• Freshman forward Colin Bilek snagged the puck in Army’s defensive zone and tapped it up to freshman forward John Laurito.

• Laurito brought it to the right circle and left a drop pass for Bilek who took advantage and shot it past Craig Pantano for the score.

• Sophomore forward Zach Evancho tallied the second goal of the game on a power play opportunity.

• Sophomore defenseman Alex Wilkinson moved the puck down to junior defenseman Dalton MacAfee at the right circle who in turn passed it across the seam to Evancho.

• Evancho ripped the shot on Pantano’s glove side, top shelf.

• The game-winning goal was setup by freshman forward Kevin Dineen who muscled the puck away from the Merrimack defense on the boards.

• Sophomore forward Brendan Soucie then scored bar-down from the slot.

• The Warriors charged back in the third period with back-to-back scores 1:25 apart.

• However, the Black Knights battled through and fought off a late penalty for the victory.

Army highlights and game notes

• Bilek scored the first goal of his career in the game.

• He is the only rookie with a point so far this season.

• Evancho netted his first goal of the season, which marked the 22nd of his career.

• The junior now has 12 power play goals in an Army sweater.

• The game-winner came from Soucie which was also on the power play.

• Soucie now boasts four game-winning goals in his career and five power play scores.

• MacAfee and Wilkinson are now riding a three-game point streak after their assists.

• All of the defensive pair’s points have come on the power play and lead Atlantic Hockey in the category.

• Dineen recorded his second-career assist on the night, while Laurito had his eighth.

• Kozlowski stopped 24 on the night, including 10 in the third stanza.

• The Black Knights are now 1-1-0 when netting two power play goals.

• Army scored three goals in the third period for the first time since facing Sacred Heart last February on home ice.

• The Black Knights are 1-1-0 against Hockey East opponents this year.