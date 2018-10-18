Firsties take on new ACFT: Class of 2019 gets first crack at new Army Combat Fitness Test

Story and photos by Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

Class of 2019 Cadet Will Miller completes a deadlift rep during one of the six events that makes up the new Army Combat Fitness Test. (Left) Class of 2019 Cadet Olivia Capasso pulls a sled during an event while performing the new Army Combat Fitness Test. See Page 3 for story and photos on the Army Combat Fitness Test. Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV

Cadets from the Class of 2019 completed the new Army Combat Fitness Test Monday at Target Field. The whole class, about 500 each day, is taking part in the six-event test over two days.

Class of 2019 Cadet Daniel Andrews completes a leg tuck during one of the six events that makes up the new Army Combat Fitness test. Class of 2019 Cadet Daniel Andrews completes a leg tuck during one of the six events that makes up the new Army Combat Fitness test.