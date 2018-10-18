From the Foxhole… DMI finds a link to the past at Antietam

By Maj. Ryan Leach Department of Military Instruction

Fourty-five members of the Department of Military Instruction joined their ranks and conducted a staff ride, part of the department's rotational staff ride program. This staff ride studied the Maryland Campaign and included the Siege of Harper's Ferry, the Battle of South Mountain and the Battle of Antietam. Staff rides are an important part of the professional development of Army officers. They provide officers an opportunity to study history in width and depth, and examine events at all levels of war.

The Summer of 1862 was a trying one for President Abraham Lincoln and the Union. Emboldened by victories in the Seven Days Battles and at 2nd Bull Run, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee launched a daring invasion of Maryland. Standing against him and his Army of Northern Virginia was the newly organized Army of the Potomac led by the “Young Napoleon,” Gen. George McClellan.

As the two armies came together on the banks of Antietam Creek near Sharpsburg, the fate of the nation hung in the balance. Since that fateful day in 1862, students, scholars and Soldiers have descended on Antietam to study the battle and its operational and strategic impacts.

Col. William B. Ostlund, director of Military Instruction, stressed the importance of leader development and investing in West Point’s second graduating class.

“Leader development never ends,” Ostlund said. “We have a duty to develop not only our fine cadets, but our world-class faculty who will soon rotate back out into the force as S3s and XOs to lead our troops in combat.”

Staff rides are an important part of the professional development of Army officers. They provide officers an opportunity to study history in width and depth, and examine events at all levels of war.

Although the character of war has surely changed in the intervening 150 years, the nature of war remains the same. Thus the study of history informs our present, connects us with our rich martial traditions and binds us together in bonds of affection with our fellow officers.