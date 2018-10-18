National Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Learn about Breast Cancer

By Gwendolyn Swinson, RN, CCM Population Health Nurse, Keller Army Community Hospital

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Courtesy Graphic October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Courtesy Graphic

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is estimated that more than 250,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year.

Excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women. It’s the second leading cause of cancer death in American women (after lung cancer).

To help prevent breast cancer and increase awareness, Keller Army Community Hospital is proudly participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Men are generally at low risk for developing breast cancer; however, they should report any change in their breasts to a physician.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force mammogram guidelines recommend women begin screening at age 50 and the American Cancer Society recommends women begin screening at age 45.

But both of these organizations acknowledge that beginning screening at 40 may make sense for some women after considering the benefits and limitations of the test.

The decision to have a mammogram should be an individual one based on discussion with the physician.

From ages 45 to 54, consider getting a mammogram every year.

Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years, or can continue yearly screening.

Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years. This is an individual decision made with your provider.

In addition, women can take these steps to help lower their risk of breast cancer:

• Get to and stay at a healthy weight;

• Stay active;

• Those who drink should limit alcohol to no more than one drink a day.

All women should know how their breasts normally look and feel and should report any breast changes to your provider.

While mammograms and clinical breast exams don’t prevent breast cancer, they are excellent tools for detecting the cancer early, before it has spread to other areas of the body.

If you decide on a mammogram, please call the Radiology Department at 845-938-4840 to schedule an appointment.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to call 845-938-8241. For more information, visit www.TRICAREonline.com; or if you know someone facing breast cancer, tell them that the American Cancer Society is available to help them every step of the way.

They offer access to free transportation and lodging when treatment is away from home, and can provide one-on-one support from breast cancer survivors who have had similar diagnoses and treatment plans.

For more details on the American Cancer Society’s treatment options and support services, go to https://www.cancer.org/treatment.html.