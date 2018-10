Safety training on two wheels

Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Three motorcyclists—Spc. Jacob Lancaster, (foreground), Pvt. 1st Class Lonnie Harris and 2nd Lt. Briyah Brown—take direction from instructor Luis Salazar to negotiate through the markers during the Motorcycle Safety Training Oct. 10 at A Lot near Michie Stadium. The safety course is given twice a year. The next course will be offered in March.