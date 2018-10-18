Victory, family, development for Marathon team at Army Ten Miler

By Class of 2019 Cadet Dan Whitfield Army West Point Marathon Team

The Army West Point Marathon team after receiving the Service Academy/ROTC trophy from Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville (far left) and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey (far right). Courtesy Photos The Army West Point Marathon team after receiving the Service Academy/ROTC trophy from Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville (far left) and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey (far right). Courtesy Photos Class of 2020 Cadet Kate Sanborn kicks in the last meters of the race. Sanborn finished in 1:01:35, making her the eighth fastest female in the race. Class of 2020 Cadet Kate Sanborn kicks in the last meters of the race. Sanborn finished in 1:01:35, making her the eighth fastest female in the race.

The Army West Point Marathon team met the challenges of the Army Ten Miler Oct. 7, defending its title as the top Military Academy/ROTC Team.

Despite a warm Washington, D.C., day with 100 percent humidity, the team exceeded all expectations as it blazed past other competitors.

The two USMA teams placed first and second out of 96 in the Military Academy/ROTC division. The team’s top male and female runners, Class of 2021 Cadet Chase Hogeboom and Class of 2020 Cadet Kate Sanborn, ran 0:59:00 and 1:01:35, respectively.

Sanborn’s time placed her eighth for females and second in her age category, while Hogeboom’s time also earned him an age group award.

To the cadets on the team, this event was about more than just running. The Army Ten Miler comprises 35,000 runners, with many more completing shadow runs all over the globe.

Every major post sends teams to compete and build relationships. Some of these runners are USMA graduates, including former team captains 1st Lt. Marc Samland (‘16, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri), 2nd Lt. Chris Boyle (‘17, Fort Rucker, Alabama) and 2nd Lt. Aaqib Syed (‘18, Fort Benning, Georgia).

“The Army Ten Miler is a great chance to meet with and compete against former teammates and old grads while also getting the chance to talk to some of the Army’s top leadership,” Class of 2020 Cadet Murray Johnston said. “It truly is a family reunion for the entire service.”

The event was also an opportunity for military development. The chance to compete amongst Soldiers from across the country was an inspiration.

“It is an event where, whether you are a cadet, are currently serving or did serve, we all have the chance to take pride in our nation’s Army and reunite to take part in one of the purest of sports—running,” Sanborn said. “I loved the sense of community that the Army Ten Miler particularly drew as it wasn’t just the local 5K running community environment, it was also the long legacy of the Army community feel.”

In addition to meeting old grads, the team had the opportunity to speak with the Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Mark A. Milley, who rewarded the team’s hard work with a coin.

The team also met with Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville and U.S. Army Pacific Command commander Gen. Robert B. Brown to round out a high-profile and highly impactful weekend.

The Army West Point Marathon team has had an outstanding season so far since its impressive finish at the Canada Army Run in September.

The team will continue training this fall in preparation for its first marathon of the academic year at the Richmond Marathon on Nov. 10.

In December, the Army West Point Marathon team will run for two days straight to deliver the game ball from West Point to the Army-Navy Game at Lincoln Finanical Field in Philadelphia.