Volleyball tops Bucknell in five-set comeback

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Junior outside hitter Allie Strong led the team with 16.5 points and had her third double-double of the season after posting 14 kills and 18 digs as the Army West Point Volleyball team rallied back to defeat the Bison in the final two sets for the five-set victory Sunday at Gillis Field House. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

Trailing Bucknell 2-1 in the match, the Army West Point Volleyball team rallied back to defeat the Bison in the final two sets for the five-set victory Sunday at Gillis Field House.

It was Army’s third win in five set matches this season and second at home.

Junior outside hitter Allie Strong led the team with 16.5 points and had her third double-double of the season after posting 14 kills and 18 digs.

Sophomore setter Hannah Presley also notched a double-double on 32 assists and 11 digs.

How it happened

First set (Army 25, Bucknell 17)

• The Black Knights started the game strong with a 12-10 kill advantage and 3-1 edge in blocks over the Bison.

• Strong posted four kills in the set, while freshman middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst and sophomore middle blocker Monica Eckford each had three.

• Freshman middle blocker Brianna Hartman contributed on all three blocks in the set.

Second set (Bucknell 25, Army 18)

• Bucknell surged back in the second set and hit efficiently at .261.

• The Bison took advantage of Army’s errors in the set to win.

• Freshman outside hitter Lisa Sullivan had a set-high of four kills and junior setter Nikki Lum pushed out six assists.

Third set (Bucknell 25, Army 18)

• The Bison continued its momentum into the third with a .318-.061 hitting percentage.

• Both sides had 10 kills, but errors plagued the Black Knights.

Fourth set (Army 25, Bucknell 21)

• Army rallied back in the fourth to stay alive in the match.

• The Black Knights had a 16-9 edge in kills fueled by Strong’s six and junior outside hitter Courtney Horace’s five.

• Presley stepped things up as well with 12 helpers in the fourth set alone.

Fifth set (Army 17, Bucknell 15)

• The Black Knights reached the eight-point mark first off a marathon rally and kill by Horace.

• Bucknell was set up for match point, but Army was able to tie things up to stay alive.

• It was one of 10 tie scores in the set.

• Army won the match on a kill by Sullivan.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights have now played in nine five set matches with six being played at Gillis Field House.

• Army held an advantage in kills (63-47) over Bucknell today.

• Strong and Horace had 14 kills apiece, while Barnhorst (12) and Eckford (11) were also in double-digits.

• Presley finished the day with 32 assists and Lum had 20.

• Strong posted a team-leading 18 digs as Ana Oglivie (13) and Presley (11) also contributed.

• Eckford boasted two solo and three assisted blocks to lead the team.

• Barnhorst finished the day with five block assists and Hartman had four.