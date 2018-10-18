West’s career night leads Sprint Football over Penn

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Senior quarterback Keegan West’s career day under center led the Army West Point Sprint Football team to a 28-6 victory over Pennsylvania in a rematch of the 2017 Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL) Championship game Oct. 12 at Shea Stadium.

The Black Knights improved to 4-0 on the season and extended their winning streak to 12 games, while the Quakers dropped to 2-2 overall.

West set single-game personal bests in completions (38), pass attempts (59) and passing yards (374), in addition to throwing at least four touchdowns for the sixth time in his career.

The West Point, New York, native managed to share the wealth as seven different Cadets caught a pass, including four players with at least five receptions.

Leading that group was sophomore wide receiver Nitai Chun with a game-high 14 catches and 123 yards, while senior wide reciever Mike Shannon (five receptions, 74 yards), junior wide receiver Tom Williamson (seven receptions, 68 yards, two touchdowns) and senior wide receiver Clayton Carter (five receptions, 47 yards, two touchdowns) also contributed heavily in the win.

Defensively, Army was led by sophomore defensive lineman NaVonte Dean who produced eight tackles, four tackles for a loss of 13 yards, three sacks for a loss of 12 yards and forced two fumbles.

As a team, the Black Knights tallied five sacks on the night and limited Penn to just six points on the night after averaging 32 points-per-game entering the matchup.

How it happened

First quarter

• Both sides spent the majority of the first 15 minutes feeling each other out, combining for 89 yards of total offense.

Second quarter

• After a 35-yard catch-and-run by Jake Gigliotti set up first-and-goal to end the first quarter, West hit Carter in the back corner of the end zone for a nine-yard strike to open the scoring.

• Penn responded on the following drive with a 64-yard touchdown to Aidan Kelly, but a missed extra point allowed the home side to cling to a one-point lead, 7-6.

Third quarter

• Following a punt on the opening drive on the second half, Army trekked down the field for an 11-play, 85 yard drive that was capped by a 17-yard fade to Williamson to send the Black Knights to a 14-6 advantage.

Fourth quarter

• Williamson extended the lead with 6:47 remaining on a nine-yard strike from West to make it a 21-6 game.

• Carter capped the scoring with his second score of the night on a four-yard pass with 56 seconds remaining.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army improved to 57-7 all-time against Penn.

• West threw for at least 300 yards for the first time in his career.

• His 38 completions surpassed his previous personal best in pass attempts (37 vs. Navy).

• The West Point, New York, native also set a single season-best 104 completions, while his 15 touchdowns ties last season’s total for the most in his career.

• Williamson is the only Black Knight with at least five receptions in every game this season.

• Chun’s 14 receptions marked the first time an Army receiver hauled in double-digit receptions since Oct. 13, 2012, when Cody Nyp and John Herina each had 10 against the Quakers.

• Dean’s three sacks were a personal best and the most since Connor Long’s 3.5 sacks against Navy on Oct. 7, 2017.