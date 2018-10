BINA48 teaches

Photos by Kathy Eastwood/PV

Professor William Barry, visiting professor from Notre Dame de Namur University, and Bruce Duncan, managing director of Terasen Movement Foundation, help BINA48 teach Maj. David Parson, assistant professor of philosophy, and his class.

BINA48 is the artificial intelligence robot that first made her appearance at the U.S. Military Academy in September 2017 and returned to West Point to teach a philosophy class Oct. 16.