Cadet Club activities

Crew: The Army West Point Crew team competed in the men’s club and collegiate categories of the famous Head Of The Charles Regatta in Boston Oct. 20-21. The team competed against more than 11,000 athletes, including competitors from China, Great Britain, Sweden and nationally from the U.S. National team, Harvard, Princeton, UPenn, Navy and the Coast Guard.

Select novice were able to gain valuable racing experience on the Charles and a deeper appreciation for the sport of and culture surrounding rowing.

The team is prepared for its last race of the fall season at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta.

Climbing: Eight members of the Army West Point Mountaineering team, along with four officers-in-charge, went on a trip Oct. 14 to the Gunks in New Paltz, New York.

The team set up top ropes at two separate locations, where the group received good practice creating anchors and rappelling down.

Two members completed a multi-pitch for their first and second times, while some of the other members outdoor climbed for the first time.