Cadets’ families take in West Point environment during Family Weekend

Story and photos by Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

Class of 2019 Cadet Ian Nadolny takes a picture of his family atop the roof of Jefferson Hall during Family Weekend at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 19. Class of 2019 Cadet Ian Nadolny takes a picture of his family atop the roof of Jefferson Hall during Family Weekend at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 19. A cadet shows his parents around Central Area during Family Weekend at West Point Oct. 19. A cadet shows his parents around Central Area during Family Weekend at West Point Oct. 19. Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams stops to talk to a Navy Midshipman, who is spending the semester at West Point, and his parents during Family Weekend. Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams stops to talk to a Navy Midshipman, who is spending the semester at West Point, and his parents during Family Weekend.

The normal sea of matching uniform throughout the U.S. Military Academy saw a little diversity mixed in this past weekend (Oct. 19-20) as hundreds of families and alumni descended upon West Point for Family and Homecoming weekends.

The annual events fell on the same weekend this year due to quirks with the Army West Point Football team’s schedule that saw the Black Knights go four weeks without a home game and have only one October game at Michie Stadium.

“Family Weekend is an opportunity for cadet family members to learn more about West Point,” Deb Dalton, Parent Communications officer, said. “We try to offer a variety of activities and presentations throughout the weekend. Having Family Weekend at the same time as Homecoming provided a great atmosphere for the parade and football game.”

Family Weekend gave cadets in the Class of 2022 one of their first opportunities to show their parents around West Point. Whether that was taking photos atop Jefferson Hall, touring classroom buildings, sharing a meal in the mess hall or showing off the barracks, Family Weekend is their first chance since Acceptance Day to show their families the daily life of a cadet.

“It has been good. We got to watch her through basic training a little bit through the pictures and her letters home. We have enjoyed the visits out here. It is a little different than what I experienced or our other daughter experienced (at the Air Force Academy),” James Glass, whose daughter is a Class of 2022 cadet, said.

Whether their cadets are Plebes or Firsties, Family Weekend gives parents, grandparents and siblings a chance to reconnect with their cadets and see the impact West Point is having on their lives. Phone calls are unlimited, but with passes off post restricted, especially for underclassmen, Family Weekend is one of the first times this academic year families have been able to get back together and reconnect.

“I like to show them (my parents) around because I forget that they don’t actually see and know what I do here every second of every day,” Class of 2020 Cadet Lacey Swafford said of Family Weekend. “You get so used to it and them knowing. It is fun to share everyday life with them and whenever I am talking about something on the phone, like when I talk about Grant Hall, this is matching the name to the actual in-person experience. Having them be here is nice versus having to try to share those details over the phone.”

The weekend full of events allowed families and Old Grads to take tours of the Superintendent’s house, attend academic demonstrations, tour the school, go on boat rides along the Hudson River and more.

Many of the families and graduates, including the reunion classes of 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013, which joined the review party, were also treated to a full brigade parade Saturday morning prior to the double overtime thriller between Army and Miami (Ohio).