From the Foxhole…DMI’s international partnerships play major role in cadets’ development

Maj. Francisco Gonzalez Department of Military Instruction instructor

Department of Military Instruction’s integration of foreign officers into its ranks is part of the incredibly important military-military relationship building programs across the Academy. USMA Cadets train and share experiences all over the world with their counterparts through both Military Individual Advanced Development and Academic Individual Advanced Development that teach them how to work with our allies. Courtesy Photo Department of Military Instruction’s integration of foreign officers into its ranks is part of the incredibly important military-military relationship building programs across the Academy. USMA Cadets train and share experiences all over the world with their counterparts through both Military Individual Advanced Development and Academic Individual Advanced Development that teach them how to work with our allies. Courtesy Photo

It was Jan. 23, in a remote area of northern Afghanistan. Despite strong winds, the weather was good enough for the German helicopter to infiltrate an American Special Operations team into the planned area.

After several hours on the objective, the operation was going well; the enemy element had been reduced and their leader captured. Unfortunately, at the very last second, the unit came under fire and a Soldier was shot in the chest. The medic rendered immediate lifesaving aid, but lacked the ability to stabilize him for an extended period.

Making matters worse, the weather had deteriorated and the helicopters were unable to access the casualty. Suddenly, the Spanish QRF, a platoon from the Mountain Unit in Moqur, arrived in their tactical vehicle Bv106s with an advanced medical team, which included a doctor with light surgery capabilities.

After a short fight, the remaining enemy in the area was destroyed and link-up was conducted with the Special Forces team to successfully extract the American casualty. The joint-combined mission proved successful once again.

The leaders of the future must understand how important these alliances are and how we rely on each other to fight shoulder-to-shoulder against ISIS in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. Across history, that has never changed, and now more than ever we rely on powerful and stabilizing alliances such as NATO. When such alliances crumble or are weak, chaos follows, as the Romans would no doubt attest.

The Department of Military Instruction clearly values America’s allies and strategic partners. In fact, DMI has more foreign representatives than any other department at the U.S. Military Academy. Officers from across the world, including Chile, Germany, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom, all proudly represent their nations and militaries here at USMA. These officers are not only accepted, but wholeheartedly welcomed to the DMI family and play a major role in the cadets’ military development. This is possible due to the great lengths to which DMI goes to ensure that all instructors are trained and certified to deliver the best possible military instruction based on current U.S.-Army doctrine.

DMI’s integration of foreign officers into its ranks is part of the incredibly important military-military relationship building programs across the academy. USMA cadets train and share experiences all over the world with their counterparts through both Military Individual Advanced Development and Academic Individual Advanced Development that teach them how to work with our allies. DMI foreign instructors reinforce these lessons in class, providing an opportunity for cadets to learn about their culture.

DMI also emphasizes the strategic and operational perspective by inviting foreign representatives to brief within Defense and Strategic Studies (DSS) program and the Modern War Institute (MWI).

This encourages the future leaders of the Army to be more aware of the world around them, ensuring they can make the right decisions to continue defending freedom and the democracy values we all share.