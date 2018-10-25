Men’s Rugby offensive outburst leads to win

Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

It was an offensive explosion Oct. 19 at the Anderson Rugby Complex, as the Army West Point Men’s

Rugby team scored early and often in its 58-27 win over Notre Dame College. The Black Knights (7-0, 5-0) continued their hot start to the season against a physical Rugby EAST opponent in the Falcons (2-3, 2-2). Sophomore wing Jason Green (above) led the way with two tries for the Black Knights, followed by a host of Cadets with a try apiece—Sam Sutera, Marco Carrabotta, Paul Adams, Matthew Meehan, Jacob Ericksen, Jack Royston and Ben Kelly. Army opened up a 36-3 lead late into the first half to set the pace for the night. Two late first half tries and one to open the second half for NDC may have put the Black Knights on their heels, but the defense tightened down the stretch and the offense secured the win in the final half.