Men’s Soccer muscles past Bucknell, 3-1

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Junior midfielder Keenan O’Shea pitched in with a goal, marking his Patriot League-best ninth of the season, as the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team defeated Bucknell, 3-1, Oct. 20 at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications Junior midfielder Keenan O’Shea pitched in with a goal, marking his Patriot League-best ninth of the season, as the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team defeated Bucknell, 3-1, Oct. 20 at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Soccer team brought the physicality to the pitch Oct. 20 and powered past Bucknell, 3-1, in a Patriot League match at Malek Stadium at Clinton Field.

The Black Knights (6-7-1, 3-3 Patriot League) controlled the game on both sides of the ball, limiting the Bison (6-5-3, 3-2-1 Patriot League) to one shot on goal while outshooting them 12-5.

Army had a trio of goal scorers in their second home win of the season, including the senior duo of defenders Grayson Naquin and Ibrahim Seye.

Junior midfielder Keenan O’Shea also pitched in with a goal of his own, marking his Patriot League-best ninth of the season.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army bested Bucknell for the first time since Sept. 28, 2013.

• The Cadets improved to 21-17 all-time opposite the Bison.

• Naquin netted the first goal of his career.

• Seye scored his second goal of the season and in his career.

• Junior midfielder Tyler Mitchiner handed out his first helper of the year.

• Freshman midfielder Oscar Pereira tallied his first career assist and point.

• For the third consecutive game, O’Shea found the back of the net.

• He now has four goals in his last three outings.

• The junior became just the 15th Cadet in program history to eclipse 40 points in his career.

• The Cadets reached double-digit shots for the fifth straight game and eighth time this season.

• Saturday’s win marked the second straight league victory for the Black Knights.

• Army is now 4-0-1 this season when scoring first.

• The Army defense did not allow a shot on goal until the 75th minute of play.

How it happened

• With the ball on the left side of the field in the 13th minute, Pereira sent a strike toward the Bucknell goal, but the Bison goalkeeper punched it away.

However, the ball rolled to the top of the box, where Naquin got ahold of it before sending a strike into the back of the net for his first collegiate score.

• The Black Knights carried the 1-0 advantage into the second half and in the 59th minute, added an insurance score. Mitchiner had possession in the middle of the field before sending a through ball to Seye.

The senior dribbled past the diving Bison goalkeeper and used his left foot to bury a shot on an open net.

• Bucknell trimmed the deficit to one, 2-1, when Matt Thorsheim headed a ball into the goal off a set piece in the 68th minute.

• Army had a chance to push the lead back to two in the 84th minute and did just that.

Bradley Schweickert had the ball at the top of the box and went to shoot, but was fouled hard on the play.

The Black Knights turned to O’Shea on the free kick and he bent it around a wall of Bucknell defenders and into the net for the score.