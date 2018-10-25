The Grit behind the National Conference on Ethics in America

By Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

The 2018 National Conference on Ethics in America brought in approximately 100 West Point cadets, 50 Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets and 60 civilian students from across the country and guest speakers together for a forum centered on a yearly topic that is applicable to society, the military and campuses across the nation. The 2018 NCEA was hosted by the U.S. Military Academy's Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic and was held in Eisenhower Hall Oct. 16-17. Capt. Shaye Haver spoke at National Conference on Ethics in America. In 2015, Haver joined Capt. Kristen Greist to become the first women ever to graduate from the U.S. Army's grueling Ranger School. They also later became the Army's first female infantry officers.

The ability to push through no matter the odds and continue striving for success is known as grit.

What it means to be gritty and how you can develop grit in your own life was the focus of the 34th National Conference on Ethics in America hosted at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 15-16. The conference brought together West Point cadets, ROTC cadets from throughout the country and civilian students to learn about character and leadership.

“It is an opportunity for us to showcase our great cadets and enable mostly Firsties to lead important discussions with their peers they come across from cadet command, other service academies and civilian students from across the country,” Col. Scott Halstead, director of the Simon Center for Professional Military Ethic, which hosts the conference, said.

This year’s conference theme was grit. Attendees had the chance to learn from a series of speakers that included Shilo Harris, who survived two explosions while deployed with the Army; Adrianne Haslet, a Boston Marathon bombing survivor; and Capt. Shaye Haver, one of the first women to receive a Ranger tab. The speakers talked about what it means to have grit in different areas of your life and how to develop grit as a part of your character.

“We have five facets of individual character and we have shaped the National Conference on Ethics in America around these five facets,” Halstead said. “One of them is the performance factor of character, which is grit. It is the ability to bounce back from defeat, injury or adversity. We pick each year to expose our student delegates to the pieces of character that when developed make them whole.”

The keynote speaker Oct. 15 was phycologist Angela Duckworth who wrote the book “GRIT: The Power of Perseverance,” following years of study on the subject. Along with CEOs, Olympic athletes and NFL coaches, Duckworth studied cadets taking part in Beast Barracks at West Point to see what it takes to keep showing up and working hard in the face of adversity.

When cadets first arrive at West Point, they are immediately taken to Beast Barracks where they are transformed from civilians into military personnel. The weeks long journey through Beast Barracks tests the cadets physically, mentally and emotionally. It is because of the effort it takes to not quit in the face of adversity and make it through Beast that Duckworth chose Beast as a time to study what makes up grit.

“When you look at people who are dramatically successful or resilient, when you think about people who you personally admire…what is it that person has that you don’t yet have?” Duckworth said. “My thought is this, that you can reverse engineer success. You can even reverse engineer extraordinary success. You can understand it, you can learn it and you can practice it.”

From her years of study, Duckworth said she has found that people who are successful, no matter the field, have passion for what they are doing, are biased toward completing tasks and never stop improving.

She gave the students attending the conference three options of how they can approach their careers and facets of their lives. The first option was to continuously improve by working hard to gain new skills and then applying those skills. Their other options, Duckworth said, are to plateau once they have reached a comfortable level of success, or quit and abandon the task.

“The people I studied who are those CEOs, who are those NFL coaches, who are those great military leaders, they never stop learning. That, more than their talent, is what sets them apart,” Duckworth said. “When you look at people who really accomplished something in the world, who really can point to concrete achievements that made this world a better place, it is not just that they have skill. They took that skill and they apply effort a second time and use those skills.”

After her keynote address, the participants took part in a roundtable discussion in small groups to learn how they can develop grit in their own lives. The groups were designed to give the First Year cadets at the tables a chance to lead the discussion.

The overall goal of the conference, along with building character, was to enable cadets to meet peers from throughout the country who they can work with in the future and to showcase USMA.

“By listening to these inspiring speakers, by having the small group discussions led by cadet first classmen, and in their own mind determining how they are going to develop their own grit, they can go back to their campuses and go back to their own communities better prepared to build and lead resilient teams,” Halstead said.