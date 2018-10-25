The Truth about Female Tobacco use

By Robert K. Lanier Public Affairs Officer, Keller Army Community Hospital

Since the 1960s, tobacco ads have targeted women, promoting weight loss, glamour and freedom. Today, women are just as likely as men to suffer from serious diseases or die early from tobacco use.

In fact, lung cancer causes more deaths than breast cancer among women in the United States.

During October’s Women’s Health Month, Keller Army Community Hospital wants to make sure female cadets, cadet candidates, service members and dependents know that using tobacco can impact their readiness and overall health in the following ways:

• Tobacco use can cause women to gain weight. Heavy smokers are often less active and eat a poor diet.

• Women who smoke cigarettes may have a harder time getting pregnant. If a woman does become pregnant, any type of tobacco product increases her chance of having a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy.

• Smoking may cause women to be short of breath and cough, which may make passing a PT test more difficult.

The benefits of quitting tobacco are quick and positive:

• Women will have more energy, whiter teeth, fresher breath and fewer wrinkles.

• After just 20 minutes of quitting, a woman’s heart rate returns to normal, and within two weeks her lungs work more easily.

• Within one day of a pregnant woman quitting tobacco, her unborn baby has more oxygen.

Mologne Cadet Health Clinic and Center for Personal Development doctors, nurses and staff are working hard to graduate ‘tobacco-free/addiction-free leaders of character.’

If you are a cadet or USMAPS cadet candidate looking for smoking cessation assistance, you can make an appointment on-line through CIS or call Mologne (845-938-3003) or CPD front desk (845-938-3022).

Additionally, the West Point community, cadets and USMAPS cadet candidates can go to the Department of Defense site http://www.tricare.mil/ucanquit2, or go to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at http://www.nysmokefree.com/ or call 866-NY-QUITS.