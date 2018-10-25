Thomas carries Army to win:Black Knights prevail in 2OT thriller with Miami (OH)
The Army West Point Football team captured a 31-30 double-overtime thriller against Miami (Ohio) Oct. 20 at Michie Stadium to remain unbeaten at home this season.
After spending more than a month away from their home turf, the Black Knights defended Michie Stadium for the 10-straight game to extend their home winning streak.
Sophomore quarterback Cam Thomas made his first career start under center and led the Black Knights’ rushing offense with a career-best 139 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas was aided in the ground game by senior running back Darnell Woolfolk, who added a pair of rushing scores on top of 96 yards.
Junior linebacker Cole Christiansen posted an impressive game on the defensive end, coming away with a career-best 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles-for-loss.
Junior defensive back Cameron Jones and senior linebacker James Nachtigal pitched in with seven tackles apiece.
Highlights and game notes
• Head Coach Jeff Monken and Miami’s Chuck Martin were college teammates at Millikin University.
• Saturday’s game marked the sixth all-time meeting between Army and Miami (Ohio). The all-time series is now tied at 3-3 and the Black Knights halted the RedHawks’ three-game winning streak.
• Woolfolk scored his 30th career touchdown, which ranks sixth all-time in Army history.
• The senior also registered his eighth career multi-touchdown game.
• Thomas had a career-long 52-yard scamper in the third quarter.
• The Black Knights added their FBS-leading 22nd 4th-down conversion after registering three in the contest.
• Michie Stadium featured a sellout crowd of 38,016 to welcome the Cadets back for the first time since Sept. 15 against Hawaii.
• The Black Knights are now 7-0 all-time at home in overtime games.
• John Abercrombie made a 37-yard field goal in the first overtime to tie the game at 24-24.
How it happened
• On Army’s opening drive, the Black Knights racked up 54 yards over the course of 12 plays to take the early 7-0 edge. Woolfolk finished off the team’s first possession with a two-yard score for his 29th career rushing touchdown.
• The Black Knights added to their lead early in the second period after Andy Davidson scampered in from 11-yards out. That rush capped a 74-yard, 15 play drive that put Army up 14-0. Davidson earned his 19th career rushing touchdown during that time.
• Miami (Ohio) wasted little time and countered with a Gus Ragland 13-yard touchdown toss to Kenny Young that cut the Black Knights’ edge in half at 14-7. The RedHawks’ offense totaled 52 yards over four plays during that two-minute drive.
• Right before half, the RedHawks halted the Black Knights’ attempt to score a third touchdown in as many drives when their defense stopped Woolfolk on a 4th-and-goal situation.
• Army would eventually get another shot in the second half and capitalized once Thomas punched one in from 1-yard out to cap an eight-play, 80-yard drive. That touchdown handed the Cadets a 21-7 advantage with just one period left to play.
• Miami (Ohio) would not give up, however, scoring two late touchdowns in the final frame to pull even at 21-all. The RedHawks registered their first score on a 3-yard connection from Ragland to Dom Robinson with 4:23 remaining. Then after forcing a 3-and-out, the visitors used 3:11 of the final 3:28 to knot the score and send the game into overtime following a Ragland pass to Nate Becker from 5 yards out.
• The RedHawks struck first in overtime when Sam Slowman converted on a 33-yard field goal attempt, handing the visitors their first lead of the game.
• Army answered with a field goal of its own, a 37-yard kick by Abercrombie that closed out a seven-play, five-yard drive by the Black Knights. Abercrombie’s field goal evened the score at 24-24.
• During the second overtime, the Cadets handed the ball off to their veteran fullback in Woolfolk, who found paydirt from seven-yards out. The touchdown sealed Army’s four-play, 25-yard drive.
• Miami (Ohio) unfortunately responded with a touchdown of its own, and decided to go for the win on a two-point conversion. The Black Knights’ defense came up huge, however, tackling the RedHawks shy of the end zone.