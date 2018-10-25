West hits 4,000 career passing yards, Sprint Football defeats Post

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Senior quarterback Keegan West threw for 211 yards, including eclipsing 4,000 passing yards for his collegiate career, to lead the Army West Point Sprint Football team to a 62-0 victory over Post Oct. 20 in Waterbury, Conn. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Sprint Football team captured a 62-0 road victory over Post on Oct. 20 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The Black Knights never looked back from a quick start after scoring seven touchdowns in the opening half, including two defensive touchdowns in the first quarter.

Army improved to 5-0 on the season, while Post dropped to 1-4 overall.

Sophomore running back Jacob Lowman led the ground attack for the Black Knights with 90 yards on 13 carries, which was complemented by senior quarterback Keegan West’s 211 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Sophomore wide receiver Justin Charette led the receiving corps with two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, freshman defensive lineman Alex Sobeski tallied a team-high nine tackles, while six different Cadets contributed on sacks.

Freshman defensive back Noah Throm recorded his first-career touchdown with a 30-yard interception return and sophomore defensive back Ryan Leach scored on a fumble that he also forced.

How it happened

First quarter

• Ryan Leach opened the scoring with 11:14 left in the first quarter after he forced and recovered a fumble in the end zone.

• West extended the lead to 14 points with a four-yard rush before Noah Throm’s 30-yard pick six made it a three-score game.

• Tom Williamson hauled in a 29-yard score from West to cap the scoring in the first stanza.

Second quarter

• Nitai Chun scored on a one-yard run on the opening play of the second quarter to send the Black Knights to a 35-point edge.

• Backup quarterback Ryan Sullivan connected with Justin Charette and and Caleb Johnson in the red zone for two more touchdowns through the air as Army led 49-0 at halftime.

Third quarter

• Rookie Seppi Ortman booted a pair of field goals (20 yards and 38 yards) as the Black Knights were kept out of the end zone for the first time in the game.

Fourth quarter

• Hans Fotta wrapped up the scoring with a nine-yard reception from West.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army extended its winning streak to 13 games.

• It was Army’s largest win since a 70-0 victory over Post in the 2017 season opener on Sept. 16.

• The Black Knights have shut out the Eagles in each of their last four meetings.

• Chun scored his first career touchdown.

• West eclipsed the 4,000 passing yard mark for his career.

• The Black Knights posted their second shutout of the season.