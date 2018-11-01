Football defeats Eastern Michigan, becomes bowl eligible

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Senior running back Jordan Asberry recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown during the Army West Point Football team’s 37-22 victory over Eastern Michigan Oct. 27 at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. Ashberry finished with 77 all-purpose yards as he gained 20 rushing and added 57 receiving yards on two receptions. Photo by Danny Wild/USA Today Sports (Army Athletic Communications) Senior running back Jordan Asberry recorded a rushing and receiving touchdown during the Army West Point Football team’s 37-22 victory over Eastern Michigan Oct. 27 at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. Ashberry finished with 77 all-purpose yards as he gained 20 rushing and added 57 receiving yards on two receptions. Photo by Danny Wild/USA Today Sports (Army Athletic Communications)

The Army West Point Football team used two passing touchdowns in the second half to halt a charge from Eastern Michigan and earn a 37-22 victory Oct. 27 at Rynearson Stadium.

Junior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. got the start behind center and ran for 105 yards. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native was impressive in the passing game as well with 126 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

Senior running back Jordan Asberry had a day for the Black Knights, recording a rushing and receiving touchdown in the win.

Senior kicker John Abercrombie was crucial in the first half with three made field goals to close out three drives with points early in the game.

Tyler Wiegers threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns for the home team in the loss.

Army’s defense shined against the EMU rushing attack, limiting the the Eagles’ backs to a combined 34 yards on the ground and 235 yards of total offense.

Highlights and game notes

• With the victory, the Black Knights became bowl eligible for the third straight season, marking the third time they have done so in the program’s history.

• Similar to 2016, Army does not have a bowl tie-in and are surveying the bowl landscape on a daily basis. For now, the Black Knights will shift their attention to defending the Commander In Chief’s trophy next Saturday when they host rival Air Force.

• Asberry rushed for his sixth career touchdown and tallied his fifth career receiving score.

• Abercrombie became the first Army player since 2013 to register three field goals in a single game.

• Junior linebacker Cole Christiansen notched his first career sack in the second quarter.

• The Army defense has forced 10 turnovers this season with eight coming by way of fumble recovery.

• The Cadets have recorded a touchdown pass in five of their eight games this season.

• With 126 yards through the air, Army has now posted three games of 100 or more passing yards.

• Hopkins Jr. became the first player to throw for a touchdown in three-straight appearances since Carson Williams did so in 2007.

• Junior running back Kell Walker became the fourth Cadet this season to record a receiving touchdown.

• Army finishes the road portion of its schedule with a 2-2 record with two consecutive wins away from West Point.

How it Happened

• After forcing a quick 3-and-out, the Black Knights worked the ball to the EMU 6-yard line on their first offensive drive of the game. However, the Eagles defense kept the Cadets out of end zone and Army was held to a 24-yard field goal from the foot of Abercrombie.

• Army increased its advantage to 6-0 following another Abercrombie field goal make, this time from 23-yards out. That score capped a 12-play, 74-yard drive that ate up 6:43 off of the clock and spanned into the second quarter.

• The Black Knights continued their field goal trend with their third kick in as many drives. Abercrombie drilled one through the uprights from the 27-yard line to hand the visitor’s a 9-0 lead with 2:25 remaining in the half.

• The Cadets then forced a 3-and-out and, after an Eagles’ punt, took over the ball at their own 38-yard line with 1:35 left to play. A few plays later the Black Knights found paydirt when Asberry scampered in from three-yards out. A highlight of the five-play, 62-yard drive was a Hopkins Jr. rush on third down that went for 13 yards.

• On their first drive of the second half, the Eagles needed just six plays to find the end zone. Wiegers and Gunnar Oakes connected on a 14-yard pickup to set their squad up in prime scoring position. Despite a loss of two yards on the ensuing play, Wiegers found Mathew Sexton for the touchdown one play later. Following a successful two-point conversion try, EMU was within eight, 16-8, with 11:20 remaining in the third quarter.

• The home side continued to chip away at the lead and cut Army’s advantage down to 16-14 with a 58-yard touchdown scamper. The Eagles went for two in hopes to even the score, but failed and the Black Knights remained up by two. EMU needed just three plays to gain 64 yards on the scoring drive.

• Army finally got itself back on track after failing to convert any points on its first two drives of the second half. Hopkins and Asberry teamed up twice on the touchdown scoring drive with the first coming on a 3rd-and-7. Hopkins found the senior for 31 yards to place the ball at the EMU 41. A few plays later, Hopkins again connected with Asberry for a 26-yard reception and score to increase the Army lead to nine, 23-14.

• During the next EMU drive, James Nachtigal made a great defensive play when he punched the ball out of Wiegers’ arms, forcing a fumble. Chandler Ramirez was luckily nearby to fall on the loose ball and give possession back to the Black Knights at the EMU 47-yard line.

The following drive took 10 plays, but the Cadets worked their way down to the EMU 2-yard line. Opting to go for it on 4th-and-goal, Hopkins found Kell Walker wide open in the end zone to make it a 30-14 game with 11:26 left to play.

• The Eagles answered with Blake Banham powering in a score from one yard out and EMU got the two-point conversion to cut the Army lead to, eight, 30-22, with seven minutes on the clock.

• Darnell Woolfolk put the game away in the final quarter of action with his eighth rushing touchdown of the season and 31st of his career, securing a 37-22 victory for the Black Knights.

Up next

The Black Knights welcome Air Force Saturday for a big service-academy showdown at Michie Stadium.

That game will kick off at noon and will be carried live on CBS Sports Network with Ben Holden, Jay Feely and Tina Cervasio on the call.