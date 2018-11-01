LEADS a way for Cadets to lead STEM development of kids

By Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

The Center for Leadership & Diversity in STEM (CLD STEM) supported the Leadership Ethics and Diversity in STEM (LEADS) workshop in Detroit by conducting a middle school STEM workshop. The workshop, entitled "Sphero Robotics," explored computer programing through a series of challenges where students (from the Detroit area) programmed a robot shaped and sized as a tennis ball. Challenges included programming the Spheros to play a game of Bocci ball and Sphero Knock Down. The workshop was led by Dr. Samuel Ivy (left), Department of Math professor, and supported by both West Point and ROTC cadets. The West Point cadets involved were Class of 2019 Cadet Karimi Nyamu, Class of 2021 Cadet Charles Debczak and Class of 2022 Cadet Hannah Blakey. Photos by Deb Dalton/USMA PAO

Upon graduation from the U.S. Military Academy, the members of the Corps of the Cadets will step into leadership positions in the Army. Before that happens, they must first learn what it means to be a leader.

Members of the Corps had the opportunity to do just that last week when they represented West Point at the Leadership, Ethics and Diversity in STEM Workshop in Michigan. Local area cadets from Michigan had the chance to work with middle and high school students on various STEM activities while also teaching them about the character traits necessary to be become a leader.

“I have led the Detroit LEADS workshop ever since I was in high school. I see a lot of the same kids every year, because they love to come back,” Class of 2019 Cadet Alexandra Davis said. “Seeing the kids who participated in the workshop in high school come back to lead it as a West Point Cadet or ROTC Cadet shows how effective this outreach can be. A single event has the potential to sow or further nurture the seeds of ambition within each student.”

Students who attended were able to hear from Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the superintendent of West Point, and interact with cadets while completing different activities such as building bridges. Through STEM, cadets were able to be positive role models in the lives of the students and show them what it looks like to be a leader.

“I am not just a leader in the Army, I am a leader overall. Helping with the workshop instilled in myself a better awareness of the impact of social interactions and expertise on leadership,” Class of 2021 Cadet Charles Debczak said, adding that he was able to use his programming skills to assist the students with the activities without directly interfering and taking over the project. “This not only facilitated their learning, but helped me practice good leadership where I am not micromanaging every action they perform or turning them completely loose with no idea of what to do.”

West Point cadets were also joined by ROTC cadets from Wayne State, Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University. Students from the Detroit Metro Schools worked with the cadets on STEM topics including chemistry, robotics and bridge building while also learning leadership skills by participating in different competitions.

“The most universal benefit for the students is simply exposure to ethics, leadership, STEM and USMA,” Class of 2021 Cadet Lawrence Shephard said. “The cadet facilitators emphasize to the students that they should continue to explore the topics covered during the seminar, and share their experiences with other students back at their schools.”

The next LEADS workshop will be held Nov. 16 at West Point.