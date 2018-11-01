Range Operations prepares range for second phase of CALFEX training prep

By Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Range Control is in the process of hauling M-60 tanks, also called Patton Tanks, weighing in at 54 tons to range areas to continue the cadets’ training for future Combined Arms Live Fire Exercises, which were performed for the first time this year during summer training. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV Range Control is in the process of hauling M-60 tanks, also called Patton Tanks, weighing in at 54 tons to range areas to continue the cadets’ training for future Combined Arms Live Fire Exercises, which were performed for the first time this year during summer training. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV During October, four 13-ton M106 Mortar Carriers were pulled, pushed, yanked and dragged into the indirect-fire target box, which is located on a steep slope inside of the impact area. In addition to installing these Army Personnel Carriers, USA Environmental cleared a hundred years' worth of UXO's and safely disposed of them. This will help with future operations that include new targets installed and munitions disposals. Photo courtesy of Range Control During October, four 13-ton M106 Mortar Carriers were pulled, pushed, yanked and dragged into the indirect-fire target box, which is located on a steep slope inside of the impact area. In addition to installing these Army Personnel Carriers, USA Environmental cleared a hundred years' worth of UXO's and safely disposed of them. This will help with future operations that include new targets installed and munitions disposals. Photo courtesy of Range Control

West Point cadets received their first Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise training this past summer with a demonstration by the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and staff and faculty of the U.S. Military Academy that gave cadets a firsthand look at live battlefield conditions.

The purpose of the CALFEX training is to demonstrate the effects of synchronized and coordinated surface-to-surface and air-to-ground fires and direct engagement within the impact area. The goal is to expand the West Point military education and training environment for future live-fire exercises for Cadet Leader Development Training and Cadet Field Training.

To support the CALFEX exercises, West Point Range Operations prepared the surrounding training areas by conducting surveys, verifying surface danger zones and accessing the capability of stationary targets to absorb ammunition like the A-10 fixed wing aircraft and AH-64 Apache ammunition in the first iteration of Operation Frozen Armor. With the placing of fixed Army Personnel Carriers as targets to support numerous training events, Range Operations was able to provide realistic targets for engagement during the CALFEX exercises.

The targets are now riddled with 60mm mortars, 81mm mortars, 105mm Howitzers and ammunition from A-10 fixed wing aircraft and AH-64 Apaches.

“Before Operation Frozen Armor, we were welding steel plates together in a triangle, flying them in by helicopter and painting them so the cadets can call for adjust fire in real time,” William Lake, range operations safety specialist, said. “The APC’s are really soft-skinned vehicles.”

During the second phase of Operation Frozen Armor, Range Operations is installing four M-60 tanks into the impact area.

“These are cold war tanks which were received nearly 20 years ago from the Pennsylvania National Guard and have been sitting around waiting for funding for installation,” Lake said. “The goal is to provide a robust and realistic target area for Cadet Summer Training. These tanks are far more durable than the mortar carriers and will be used for training for many years to come.”

To install the M-60 tanks, each weighing in at 54 tons, a path must be cleared through the impact area to safely allow personnel to transport the vehicles.

“We have been doing surface clearing and looking for unexploded ordnance using remote bulldozers through Robotic Fabrication Incorporated, a Native American small business out of Panama City, Florida to do the clearing to prepare,” Lake said.

RFI has been at the job for a few weeks surfacing and clearing the training site.

“The remote bulldozers run off of fuses, relays and actuators and we sit in a trailer behind a computer, like a game controller and remotely operate our heavy equipment,” Andy Hire, RFI foreman, said. “The dozers also run off GPS and satellites and are equipped with cameras.”

AFI is clearing a road measuring 20-feet wide and .34 miles long with the road going in about 600 meters up to Cranberry Mountain to help to safely install the M-60 tanks.