SCUSA Conference is a hit :SCUSA 70 topic: Reimaging America’s influence in the world

Story and photos by Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor Seated around roundtables like the knights from Camelot, students from throughout the world came together at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 25-27 to work together to tackle some of the biggest issues of present times. West Point cadets were joined by peers from colleges and universities throughout America as well as students from countries including China, Spain and South Africa during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs. Students were divided into 15 roundtables throughout the conference where they worked to develop policy proposals centered on the conference theme of “Cooperation Reimagened: American Influence in a Complex World.” The roundtables included discussions on terrorism, refugees, nuclear weapons, each region of the globe, Russia and more. Each table included cadets, America students and foreign delegates as people with different opinions, experiences and cultures discussed their assigned topics and looked for ways to address problems related to them. “We get the experience of working with our civilian counterparts, because we don’t get that a lot as cadets,” Class of 2021 Cadet Sanam Vonkaenel, who was on the migration and refugee panel, said of why the conference is important. “I think it gives us different perspectives we are not really exposed to. Sometimes, the military has certain ways we frame things, so getting to work with our civilian counterparts, we get those unique ideas. Having different voices come together, even if it was just cadets, gives us things we don’t necessarily have the chance to come up with in classrooms.” Each year, the conference is built around a theme paper which outlines a specific area of discussion the roundtables use as the focus of their conversations. This year’s theme was targeted at looking at how countries can work together to face the current challenges within a global system that has changed a lot and come under stress since its creation after World War II. “The idea behind Cooperation Reimagined is, how, in an era where problems still transcend international boundaries, can we think about new patterns of cooperation that might help advance American interests as well as those of other countries around the world in a way that secures American prosperity and national security and makes the world a better place?” said Col. Suzanne Nielsen, head of the Department of Social Sciences. Each of the 15 roundtables was overseen by two policy experts who helped lead the discussion and answer questions the students may have had about the topic. From the planning of the conference to the actual discussions taking place, SCUSA is almost entirely student led, though, as they work together to attack the issues they will be facing once they begin their careers either in the military or civilian life. “I want to know more about how our U.S. government works,” Madeline Blaney, from Loyola University Chicago, who was on the Global Health and Biosecurity roundtable, said of why she attended SCUSA. “As a student, even though we see all this news, you are removed from it and not in the real world, especially with Washington only focusing on hot button issues. I wanted to learn more about pertinent government issues that weren’t only political.” The participants at SCUSA also had the chance to hear from guest speakers including Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor during his second term and as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations during his first term. “I am hoping to get a lot professionally in just a general understanding of the realm I am going to go into as an officer,” Class of 2021 Cadet Andrew Mizell, who was on the counter terrorism panel, said of SCUSA. “Here at West Point, we live in an isolated bubble on the Hudson. We don’t get a lot of these perspectives generally. It is a completely different way of living here. So, I hope to get a very broad academically informed perspective that we may not get here.” After two days of discussion, each roundtable presented a policy proposal Saturday that took their discussions throughout the conference and turned them into a suggestion of how to solve issues they came up with and talked about as a group. The best of the papers have a chance to be published in the Undergraduate Journal of Social Sciences. The student policy papers will be available at https://www.usma.edu/scusa/SitePages/Home.aspx.

Class of 2020 Cadet Thomas Musgrove, a member of the Combat Weapons Team, teaches student delegate Jiali Wang, from China, about weapons during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 26. Class of 2020 Cadet Thomas Musgrove, a member of the Combat Weapons Team, teaches student delegate Jiali Wang, from China, about weapons during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 26. Ben Fleming, from Dickinson University in Pennslyvania, and Class of 2020 Cadet Sara Klena take part in a roundtable discussion on Europe during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs. Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV Ben Fleming, from Dickinson University in Pennslyvania, and Class of 2020 Cadet Sara Klena take part in a roundtable discussion on Europe during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs. Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV Class of 2020 Cadet Joseph Alcorn takes part in a roundtable discussion on migration and refugees during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 25. Class of 2020 Cadet Joseph Alcorn takes part in a roundtable discussion on migration and refugees during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 25. Class of 2020 Cadet Sam Pool, a member of the Combat Weapons Team, teaches students delegates about weapons during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 26. Class of 2020 Cadet Sam Pool, a member of the Combat Weapons Team, teaches students delegates about weapons during the 70th annual Student Conference on U.S. Affairs at the U.S. Military Academy Oct. 26.

