Systems Engineering earns top honors at Engineering Management Conference

Submitted by the Department of Systems Engineering

Department of Systems Engineering faculty and cadets proudly display the 2018 ASEM Founder’s Award. (From left to right) DSE participants included Dr. Kenneth McDonald, Lt. Col. John Richards, Maj. Steven Song, Class of 2019 Cadet Charles Wagner, Class of 2019 Cadet Samantha Price, Class of 2020 Cadet Justin Thomas, Class of 2021 Cadet Mitch McHugh, Col. Paul Evangelista and Lt. Col. Jim Schreiner. DSE conference participants absent from the photo include Lt. Col. Hise Gibson, Lt. Col. James Enos and Maj. Jim Comstock. Courtesy Photo Department of Systems Engineering faculty and cadets proudly display the 2018 ASEM Founder’s Award. (From left to right) DSE participants included Dr. Kenneth McDonald, Lt. Col. John Richards, Maj. Steven Song, Class of 2019 Cadet Charles Wagner, Class of 2019 Cadet Samantha Price, Class of 2020 Cadet Justin Thomas, Class of 2021 Cadet Mitch McHugh, Col. Paul Evangelista and Lt. Col. Jim Schreiner. DSE conference participants absent from the photo include Lt. Col. Hise Gibson, Lt. Col. James Enos and Maj. Jim Comstock. Courtesy Photo

Department of Systems Engineering faculty and cadets received a distinguished award, presented eight papers and participated in a student case study competition at the 2018 American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM) International Annual Conference in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Oct. 17-20.

The DSE Engineering Management program earned the 2018 ASEM Founder’s Award for leadership in undergraduate EM education, an award that annually recognizes the top EM program in the nation.

This is the third consecutive year and 14th time overall that the USMA EM program earned this honor in the 27-year history of the award.

Faculty and cadet presentations at the conference addressed a wide variety of topics, to include system lifecycle analysis, measuring the impact of Soldier load, analysis of project team performance, process improvement strategies for Army depots, analysis of cyber operations and understanding the Army’s human dimension.

Additionally, four cadets participated in a student case competition that assessed tradeoffs in alternative products for a big-box retailer. DSE’s relations with ASEM continue all year, with several members of DSE providing valuable leadership and service to ASEM as officers, committee members and conference track chairs.

The 2008 ASEM conference was held at West Point, and the conference is expected to return to USMA in 2021.