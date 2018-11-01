West Point Invitational Tournament debates executive powers of President

Story and photo by Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

Class of 2022 Cadet Tommy Hall takes part in a debate during the West Point Invitational Policy Debate Tournament Oct. 26. Class of 2022 Cadet Tommy Hall takes part in a debate during the West Point Invitational Policy Debate Tournament Oct. 26.

The West Point Policy Debate team hosted its annual West Point Invitational Policy Debate Tournament Oct. 26-28, which featured teams from throughout the region.

Teams of two competed in two hourlong debates divided into affirmative and negative sides working to prove their point. The topic this year is based upon the executive powers of the President with debates covering various topics under that overarching umbrella.

Unlike public debates, policy debates are not set up for teams to argue a point in front of an audience. Instead, they are crafting evidence based arguments with the negative team trying to disprove areas of the affirmative’s arguments in order to win.

With the focus on evidence, the policy debates have developed a unique format centered on speed reading of information to enable the maximum amount of evidence to be presented in tight time frames.

As the speed has increased over the years, competitors now sound more like an auctioneer offering wares to the highest bidder than a debater who has spent hours honing his or her craft. As they scroll down a document of clips from journals, articles and court cases, debaters fly from evidence to evidence that backs-up their points while reading it out loud.

They then must face cross examination questions from their competitors before the other side takes its turn arguing and reading evidence to poke holes in all the arguments made.

Policy debaters compete at three different levels, with most of the debates at the West Point tournament taking place at the novice level. As they advance in level, debater’s reading speed typically increases drastically as does the amount of evidence they use during each time period.

“They talk fast, which seems weird, but we are used to it and the reason they do it is to encourage more evidence,” Joe Patrice, a policy debate judge and coach who assists the West Point team, said. “A lot of what they are reading is stuff they have taken from academic journals, news sources and court cases. To force them to have an incentive to do more, the speaking has sped up. If you can fit more evidence in that better refutes directly on point what the other people are saying, that is good.”

The tight time frames for discussion and the focus on evidence forces policy debate team members to develop critical-thinking skills to quickly process arguments and counter them. They also must possess excellent research skills to enable them to find and analyze the evidence they need to make their arguments.

“It is not public speaking in the traditional sense where you are speaking to an audience and trying to communicate an idea to them,” Capt. Mackenzie Colella, the officer-in-charge of the debate team, said. “It is more to the mechanics of how you put together an argument and critically think in a time constrained environment. So, finding holes in it, showing how it is untenable, showing the disadvantages of it and producing a counter argument that solves the problem proposed by your opponent in a better way than your opponent’s plan does.”

The West Point Debate Tournament featured teams from schools including Cornell University, Liberty University and the University of Rochester.

Two novice West Point teams competed in the tournament, but the main responsibility for members of the West Point Policy Debate Team was hosting the tournament and showing off the academy rather than competing themselves.

“We host it primarily because we are trying to increase civil/military relations,” Class of 2019 Cadet Isabella Minter said. “Over the whole year, we go against different teams and schools from every portion of the nation and we have these kinds of debates. I think it is important for military personnel to have a voice in these kinds of discussion that benefit or affect them on a day-to-day basis.”