With Daylight Saving Time ending Sunday: Did you know?

By Thomas Slater Ready West Point coordinator

Although the first use of Daylight Saving Time (DST) is credited to the Canadians in 1908, the first country to adopt DST was Germany in 1916 as an effort to save fuel to benefit the war effort.

The U.S. adopted DST in 1918, but contrary to popular belief, it was not enacted for the benefit of farmers.

DST falls back at 2 a.m. this Sunday, which means we gain an hour of sleep. The clock change is a good time for you to take a few, easy steps to ensure your household is better prepared for emergencies.

Check smoke alarm batteries—When turning the clocks back, take a few minutes to replace the smoke alarm batteries; push the test button to make sure the alarms are working. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide detectors.

Install smoke alarms—If you don’t have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.

Get a kit—Keep disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag to use at home or carry in case you must evacuate. For suggestions on what to store in the emergency kit, refer to the Ready.gov website at https://www.ready.gov/.

Make a plan—Have all household members plan what steps they should take if an emergency occurs.

Be informed—Learn what emergencies can occur in your area and how officials will notify you should an emergency occur. Are you registered for Desktop Alert?

If not, contact Luke Pagan, West Point Force Protection officer, at 938-8859 for more details.