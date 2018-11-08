Admissions employee creates unique Halloween village

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

It's spooky in the admissions office during Halloween when Monica Trevino, computer officer in the Directorate of Admissions, displays her yearly Halloween village that spreads along the wall in her office. Her co-workers love to help her place them, and help lug her supplies up to the third floor and take the time (they start in July) to place the figures and to figure out a theme. It's spooky in the admissions office during Halloween when Monica Trevino, computer officer in the Directorate of Admissions, displays her yearly Halloween village that spreads along the wall in her office. Her co-workers love to help her place them, and help lug her supplies up to the third floor and take the time (they start in July) to place the figures and to figure out a theme.

Halloween is the holiday noted for dressing up in scary costumes and going from house to house begging for candy or being met with, well, some trick. It has morphed since it began in Europe and was both a pagan and Christian holiday coming on the eve of All Saints Day, Nov. 1, and All Souls Day, Nov. 2.

Monica Trevino, computer officer in the Directorate of Admissions, prefers the American custom and isn’t your typical Halloween aficionado. She’s not a child or teen, but an adult working in the DAD. But, she does have a special talent, creating Halloween villages and does so every year in her office, which takes up one of her walls.

Trevino said that Halloween has always been her favorite holiday.

“I had two aunts born on Halloween,” Trevino said. “They weren’t twins and one was born a couple of years before the other but it was my mom that made a custom out of Halloween.”

Trevino, who is a former Army enlisted Soldier as a radio and command repairman, said it was a few years after her service she began to become interested in collecting Halloween stuff.

“I learned how to solder in the Army,” she said. “So, I was able to either make or repair my Halloween equipment. I actually didn’t begin to collect stuff until about 2014. The stuff I have here is about one quarter of what I have at home.”

The village is elaborate and delights her co-workers who are also too willing to help.

“One year, I was on crutches and all my co-workers carried them up to the office and placed them up,” Trevino said. “They just asked me where I would like them to go.”

Trevino said she began collecting and creating villages with a small shopping cart at a craft shop and she would recolor some figures and learned to sculpt her own figures with polymer clay and then baking the base.

“I like to create a theme for each village,” Trevino said. “This village is called ‘Spooky Town’ and one was Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th. That was a horror movie-type theme.

I have even bought Christmas figurines and repainted them into Halloween stuff. It is fun and I really enjoy it, and people really seem to like it,” she added.

She says that sometime her collecting gets annoying to her partner at home because soon there will be no room in the house for all of her collecting, so she does try to scale it down, but you couldn’t prove it by the village she has on the third floor of Building 606.