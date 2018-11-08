Army wraps up CIC, downs Air Force

Senior linebacker James Nachtigal wraps up a runner for one of his team-leading 11 tackles during Army West Point’s 17-14 victory over Air Force Nov. 3 at Michie Stadium. With the win, the Black Knights retain the Commander In Chief’s trophy for another year, which marks the first time Army West Point has received the trophy in back-to-back seasons since it began in 1972. The win also gave the Black Knights their second-straight victory over the Falcons for the first time since they claimed three consecutive wins from 1976-78.