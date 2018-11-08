From the Foxhole…American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes

Story by Maj. Noel Sioson Department of Military Instruction

Cadets interact with two living Tuskegee Airmen at the American Veterans Center's 21st annual Veterans Day Conference and National Youth Leadership Summit Oct. 25-27 in Washington D.C.

Select cadets from the Corps attended the American Veterans Center’s 21st annual Veterans Day Conference and National Youth Leadership Summit Oct. 25-27 in Washington D.C.

The three-day conference honored wounded warriors, female trailblazers and some of our nation’s most valorous heroes, including the Tuskegee Airmen. The cadets also had the opportunity to visit the National Archives, the Norwegian Ambassador’s Residence and attend a televised Gala hosted by Rob Riggle with celebrity presenters including Sarah Drew, Omar Epps, Maria Menounos, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kellie Pickler.

The conference opened with a televised event hosted by Jennifer Griffin, National Security Correspondent, Fox News Channel.

The event focused on “The Wounded Warrior Experience” and featured service members wounded in the line of duty, sharing their inspiring stories of recovery and determination, along with resources available to service members transitioning from the military to the private sector.

Following this event, cadets enjoyed the opportunity to view the Declaration of Independence in the National Archives and meet with two surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

The following days focused on keynote speakers and panelists that ranged from female trailblazers like Elinor Otto (a “Rosie the Riveter” building airplanes in World War II and recently retired at the age of 95), Tuskegee Airmen, a Medal of Honor recipient during the Korean War and a platoon leader and last living officer from E Company, 2nd Battalon, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division—the famed “Band of Brothers.” Notably, the Norwegian Ambassador opened his residence to the conference attendees and cadets practiced social, professional decorum while interacting with fellow service academies and ROTC cadets.

This social event presented personal and professional development opportunities as cadets discussed professional topics in a semi-formal setting.

The conference concluded with a recorded event hosted by Rob Riggle which will be aired by ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC nationwide on Veterans Day.

Of note, based on her demonstrated maturity and initiative, coordinators selected Class of 2019 Cadet Courtney Hill to lead all cadets across the joint service academies and commissioning sources in ceremonial honor toward the recognized veterans.

Additionally, Class of 2019 Cadet Nicky Manitzas leveraged an opportunity to interact with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office and discussed her experiences studying in Taipei last year. Manitzas impressed the delegation and the Deputy Chief of Mission remarked, “She’s very well spoken and quite impressive.”

Overall, the conference succeeded in exposing cadets to phenomenal leaders, heroes and role models. They learned about valor through first-hand accounts and impressed everyone with their intelligence and curiosity. An annual event, the AVC Conference provides a dynamic learning environment that connects heroes of old with future leaders to pass on knowledge and impart wisdom for decades to come.