Men’s Rugby shuts out Air Force, goes undefeated in Fall

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

Junior wing Jason Green scored a try and also converted a two-point conversion during Army West Point Men’s Rugby’s 42-0 victory over Air Force Nov. 2 at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Photo by Cordell Hoffer/Army Athletic Communications Junior wing Jason Green scored a try and also converted a two-point conversion during Army West Point Men’s Rugby’s 42-0 victory over Air Force Nov. 2 at the Anderson Rugby Complex. Photo by Cordell Hoffer/Army Athletic Communications

The Army Men’s Rugby team capped off its historic fall season with a 42-0 win over Air Force on senior night Nov. 2 at the Anderson Rugby Complex.

“We’re most happy with our rate of improvement,” head coach Matt Sherman said. “We get better game-to-game, practice-to-practice, and that’s what we’re hungry to keep doing.”

Sophomore center Jayden Demmy led the way for the Black Knights (9-0, 6-0) with a hat-trick, three try effort. Sophomore No. 8 Matthew Meehan was right behind, with two tries of his own.

Senior captain fly half Drew Zagula got the ball rolling with an early try in the fourth minute and it was all Army from then out.

“I kind of wanted to come out first, and set the team up,” Zagula said. “I wanted to set a mentality and we just kept it up going forward.”

How it happened

First Half

4th minute: Try—Drew Zagula—Army (Army leads, 5-0);

9th minute: Try—Jason Green; Conversion (J. Green)— Army (Army leads, 12-0);

13th minute: Try—Matthew Meehan—Army (Army leads, 17-0);

30th minute: Try—Matthew Meehan—Army (Army leads, 22-0);

35th minute: Try—Jayden Demmy—Army (Army leads, 27-0).

Second Half

48th minute: Try—Jayden Demmy—Army (Army leads, 32-0);

54th minute: Try—Jayden Demmy—Army (Army leads, 37-0).

Army highlights and game notes

• The 9-0 record to begin the year is the best start for Army men’s rugby since varsity play began in 2014.

• Junior wing Jason Green notched his team leading seventh try of the season.

• Army climbed to No. 5 this week in the D1A rugby polls.

• The Black Knights finish the year with back-to-back shutouts, their only two of the fall.

• Army is now 4-1 all-time against Air Force in varsity 15s play.