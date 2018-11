ODIA takes Flag Football championship

Photos by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

The Office of the Directorate of Intercollegiate Athletics defeated the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, 20-16, in the championship game of the 2018 West Point Flag Football Intramural League Oct. 29 at USMAPS. To reach the final, ODIA beat the Stewart Marines 12-6, while USMAPS defeated the MP’s/DES 14-0. The loss was USMAPS first of the season as it went 12-0 in the regular season.