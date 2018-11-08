Swimming and Diving drops dual meet to Columbia

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Swimming and Diving team fell to Columbia, 160-140, Nov. 2 at Crandall Pool.

The Black Knights (2-1) took six events against the Lions (1-0), but were unable to come away with the dual meet win.

Army notables

• Tom Ottman topped the competition in the 1000 free with a time of 9:21.60, over 13 seconds faster than the first Lions’ swimmer to finish. The senior also placed second in the 500 free once he clocked a time of 4:31.96.

• In the 200 free, Kevin Lin came away with a second-place finish once he posted a time of 1:39.30.

• Brian McKenrick (50.46) and Jay Yang (50.56) scored for Army in the 100 back placing second and third, respectively. Yang later went on to take second in the 200 back at 1:49.84.

• The 100 breast was highlighted by Brady Almand’s first-place showing at 56.67. Dang followed right behind in second at 56.94.

• Josh Zock was the first Cadet to finish in the 50 free once he notched a time of 20.89, which was good for second. Brandon McCredie rounded out the top-three with his time of 21.24.

• In the 100 free, it was Kevin Doo placing first after he touched the wall at 45.03.

• Evan Zhang won the 200 breast with a time of 2:03.01.

• Doo (48.48) and Johnny Ellery (50.13) placed first and second, respectively, in the 100 fly.

• First in the 200 IM went to Peter Mikheyev once he bested the competition by finishing with a time of 1:51.74.

• Hudson Kay took second on both boards versus the Lions. He totaled 309.00 on the 1-meter board and 299.17 on the 3-meter board.

Wender’s words

“It was a tough loss against a very good Columbia team,” head coach Mickey Wender said. “We learned a lot and will use this as fuel moving forward. A close loss like this stings, but we’re progressing well and will be at our best in 29 days for the Star Meet at home against Navy. I’m proud of this group and they are everything we want in an Army team. They are tough, smart and high-character Cadets.”