THE DPW DISPATCH WORK IN PROGRESS : Beat Airforce Bonfire

By Destiney Sanchez, DPW Customer Relations

The “Beat Air Force Bonfire” began last weekend’s festivities and is a West Point cadet favorite, but support from other team members is crucial to make the fire roar.

Members of DPW’s Electrics Shop installed a temporary electric panel to provide power to the sound system and the Roads and Grounds crew worked together to support this long standing tradition by creating a gravel pad for the pallets. Go Army! Beat Air Force!