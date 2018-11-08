Women’s Soccer outlasts Navy in OT, moves onto PL Semis

Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team celebrates after putting together its most complete performance of the season in the Patriot League Quarterfinals with a 1-0 double-overtime victory over service-academy rival Navy Oct. 30 in Annapolis, Md. Sophomore forward Erynn Johns netted the game winner in the 102nd minute after senior defenseman Sydney Witham sent a free kick into the middle of the box. The Austin, Texas, native corralled the bouncing ball and fired a shot that escaped the outstretched arm of Sydney Fortson. Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Cassalia, who recently earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors, posted her 10th shutout of the season with a three-save effort. However, the Black Knights were eliminated Nov. 2 by top-seeded Boston University, 3-0, in Boston. Johns and Witham were both named the Patriot League All-Tourament Team after the tournament was completed.