Women’s Soccer outlasts Navy in OT, moves onto PL Semis

Photo courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

November 8th, 2018 | Army and Community Sports, Sports

::

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team celebrates after putting together its most complete performance of the season in the Patriot League Quarterfinals with a 1-0 double-overtime victory over service-academy rival Navy Oct. 30 in Annapolis, Md. Sophomore forward Erynn Johns netted the game winner in the 102nd minute after senior defenseman Sydney Witham sent a free kick into the middle of the box. The Austin, Texas, native corralled the bouncing ball and fired a shot that escaped the outstretched arm of Sydney Fortson. Sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Cassalia, who recently earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors, posted her 10th shutout of the season with a three-save effort. However, the Black Knights were eliminated Nov. 2 by top-seeded Boston University, 3-0, in Boston. Johns and Witham were both named the Patriot League All-Tourament Team after the tournament was completed.