Men’s Basketball stays close, bested by No. 4 Duke

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Junior guard Lonnie Grayson drives to the basket as he is defended by Duke’s Cam Reddish during Army West Point Men’s Basketball’s 94-72 loss to the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils Sunday in Durham, N.C. Photos by 2nd Lt. Alex Werden Junior guard Lonnie Grayson drives to the basket as he is defended by Duke’s Cam Reddish during Army West Point Men’s Basketball’s 94-72 loss to the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils Sunday in Durham, N.C. Photos by 2nd Lt. Alex Werden Senior guard Jordan Fox has a conversation with Duke Men’s Head Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1969, after Army West Point’s loss to Duke Sunday. Senior guard Jordan Fox has a conversation with Duke Men’s Head Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1969, after Army West Point’s loss to Duke Sunday.

The Army West Point Men’s Basketball team went into Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday afternoon and ultimately fell to a nationally-ranked Duke squad, 94-72, in Durham, North Carolina.

Four Black Knights (1-1) reached the double-digit scoring mark against the No. 4 Blue Devils (2-0), led by junior forward Matt Wilson’s team-best 15 points. Wilson went 6-for-11 from the field and reeled in nine boards.

Junior guard Tommy Funk facilitated the Army offense for much of the game and capped his afternoon with 12 points and a game-high 10 assists.

Sophomore forward Alex King and senior guard Jordan Fox chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Army highlights and game notes

• Wilson led the team in scoring for the second consecutive game.

• The Black Knights had 22 assists on 28 made shots.

• Funk dished out double-digit assists for the fourth time in his career.

• He passed Alex Morris and Josh Miller and now ranks sixth all-time behind Fox for career assists with 343.

• Fox has now posted a double-digit scoring total in eight straight outings.

• Twelve of Army’s 28 made shots in the game came from long range.

• The Cadets connected on 39 percent of their makes from deep, which was the best shooting percentage from behind the arc when making double-digit treys since shooting at a 52-percent clip at Colgate on Feb. 21, 2018.

• Army forced Duke to commit 12 turnovers after the Blue Devils only committed four mishaps in its season opener vs. No. 2 Kentucky.

• The Black Knights scored 15 points off of Duke’s 12 turnovers.

• The Army bench accounted for 29 points.

• Sophomore forward Ben Kinker knocked down his first collegiate basket and finished the game with eight points.

How it happened

• Army brought the fight to Duke in the opening half, using a matchup zone and high-tempo offense to counter any attack put forth by the Blue Devils. The Black Knights utilized the long ball effectively, connecting on seven of their 15 tries from deep.

• With 8:51 remaining in the stanza, Duke went up by 11 to grab its first double-digit lead of the afternoon. However, back-to-back steals and scores by the Black Knights sparked a 12-4 run and pulled the Cadets within three, 43-40. The two sides traded baskets and the Duke lead was down to two with just over two minutes to go in the half.

• Heading into the break, Army trailed by eight, 50-42, but two quick scores in the second half knocked the Duke lead down to three.

• The Blue Devils extended their advantage back to double-digits until back-to-back 3-pointers by Funk with 12:14 left to play made it a six-point contest, 67-61.

• From that point forward, Duke caught fire and used a 14-2 run to push the lead back to double-figures before never looking back.