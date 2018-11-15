Men’s Basketball stays close, bested by No. 4 Duke
The Army West Point Men’s Basketball team went into Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday afternoon and ultimately fell to a nationally-ranked Duke squad, 94-72, in Durham, North Carolina.
Four Black Knights (1-1) reached the double-digit scoring mark against the No. 4 Blue Devils (2-0), led by junior forward Matt Wilson’s team-best 15 points. Wilson went 6-for-11 from the field and reeled in nine boards.
Junior guard Tommy Funk facilitated the Army offense for much of the game and capped his afternoon with 12 points and a game-high 10 assists.
Sophomore forward Alex King and senior guard Jordan Fox chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Army highlights and game notes
• Wilson led the team in scoring for the second consecutive game.
• The Black Knights had 22 assists on 28 made shots.
• Funk dished out double-digit assists for the fourth time in his career.
• He passed Alex Morris and Josh Miller and now ranks sixth all-time behind Fox for career assists with 343.
• Fox has now posted a double-digit scoring total in eight straight outings.
• Twelve of Army’s 28 made shots in the game came from long range.
• The Cadets connected on 39 percent of their makes from deep, which was the best shooting percentage from behind the arc when making double-digit treys since shooting at a 52-percent clip at Colgate on Feb. 21, 2018.
• Army forced Duke to commit 12 turnovers after the Blue Devils only committed four mishaps in its season opener vs. No. 2 Kentucky.
• The Black Knights scored 15 points off of Duke’s 12 turnovers.
• The Army bench accounted for 29 points.
• Sophomore forward Ben Kinker knocked down his first collegiate basket and finished the game with eight points.
How it happened
• Army brought the fight to Duke in the opening half, using a matchup zone and high-tempo offense to counter any attack put forth by the Blue Devils. The Black Knights utilized the long ball effectively, connecting on seven of their 15 tries from deep.
• With 8:51 remaining in the stanza, Duke went up by 11 to grab its first double-digit lead of the afternoon. However, back-to-back steals and scores by the Black Knights sparked a 12-4 run and pulled the Cadets within three, 43-40. The two sides traded baskets and the Duke lead was down to two with just over two minutes to go in the half.
• Heading into the break, Army trailed by eight, 50-42, but two quick scores in the second half knocked the Duke lead down to three.
• The Blue Devils extended their advantage back to double-digits until back-to-back 3-pointers by Funk with 12:14 left to play made it a six-point contest, 67-61.
• From that point forward, Duke caught fire and used a 14-2 run to push the lead back to double-figures before never looking back.