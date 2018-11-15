MWI hosts War Studies Conference on Next Generation Warfare

Submitted by the Modern War Institute

The Modern War Institute hosted its third annual War Studies Conference Nov. 4-6. The title of this year’s conference was “Potential Disruptors of the ‘American Way of War.’” Each year, the conference tackles an issue of strategic importance on how the U.S. military fights and wins its wars. Previous conferences have examined the role of strategic deterrence and civil-military relations.

Over 70 participants from across academia, the policy community, private sector and joint military services attended the conference. Keynote speakers included Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley of the Army Capabilities Integration Center; Garry Kasparov, the former chess champion and expert on machine learning; Robert Kaplan, a bestselling author of 18 books; Dr. Bruce Jette, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology; Mary Kaldor of the London School of Economics; David Sanger of The New York Times, and Raj Shah, former head of the Defense Innovation Unit.

The conference panels examined an array of issues related to the role of “next generation warfare,” information operations, machine learning, artificial intelligence, Big Data and military innovation. The panelists tended to agree that not every future technology is going to be a game-changer and they dismissed media claims of “super soldiers” or machines dominating the future battlefield, because AI, while a powerful tool, is not yet a mature technology in an operational environment.

“If it’s not tied to changing the character of war, then it’s a distraction,” said Robert Scales, a retired Army major general and adjunct scholar of MWI.

Panelists such as Dr. Paul Scharre of the Center for a New American Security pointed out that AI can accomplish certain tasks better than humans but caveated that there are obvious safety concerns. The topic of Russian disinformation campaigns also made several cameos during the conference.

Clint Watts of FPRI asked, “In an information war, what is the role of the military?” And Frank Hoffman of the National Defense University pointed out that the U.S. military rarely is able to predict future war, but when it comes to urban operations, he expected the fighting to require “mobility, maneuver and suppressing … more Fallujah 1, not Fallujah 2 or Mosul.”

“Innovation and technology has had a profound impact on the American Way of War, the phrase inspired by Dr. Russell Weigley’s book of the same name,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, U.S. Military Academy Superintendent, in his welcoming remarks.

The conference not only focused on the role of technology and innovation, but also touched on issues like geography and the political economy of tomorrow’s conflicts.

Over 90 cadets also attended the conference.

“As a future officer in the United States Army it is important to understand not only how wars were fought, but how they will be fought,” Class of 2021 Cadet Carter McKaughan said. “This includes the influence of geography on international relations. Even simple things like the diagonal angle of American rivers can drastically affect our country’s ability to travel and expand. Listening to experts lecture on these topics, interacting with Australian Generals and reporters from magazines like The New Yorker made this a world class event.”

The conference proceedings will be captured in a forthcoming report and edited volume, published by a university press.