USMA participates in Veterans Day events

Photos by Col. Chevelle Thomas/USMA PAO and Sgt. 1st Class Josephine Pride/USMA PAO

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams was a part of NASDAQ’s annual Veterans Day event Monday. Williams said during the event that being a veteran is about “discipline and teamwork … being a part of something bigger than yourself.” Members of the Corps of Cadets and the U.S. Military Academy Band participated in the Veterans Day Parade in New York City Sunday.