Volleyball finishes on high note, defeats American

Junior outside hitter Allie Strong serves as she had a strong night registering a double-double with 18 kills and season-high 26 digs to help Army West Point Volleyball defeat American in five sets Nov. 10 at Gillis Field House. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Junior outside hitter Allie Strong serves as she had a strong night registering a double-double with 18 kills and season-high 26 digs to help Army West Point Volleyball defeat American in five sets Nov. 10 at Gillis Field House. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team ended its season on a high note after topping Patriot League regular season champions American in five sets Nov. 10 at Gillis Field House.

It marked the first time since 2012 that the Black Knights topped American. Army last defeated the Eagles at home in 2009.

The Black Knights went ahead 2-0 in the match, but the Eagles bounced back with two wins. Army rallied in the fifth to clinch the win and to end the season with a 14-15 record and 9-7 mark in the Patriot League.

Junior outside hitter Allie Strong, freshman outside hitter Cate Buckingham and sophomore setter Hannah Presley recorded double-doubles in the match.

Five Black Knights registered double-digit kills, two had double-digit assists and four posted double-digit digs on the night.

How it happened

First set (Army 25, American 22)

• The Black Knights jumped ahead with a 25-22 win in the first set.

• Army hit .351 as a team and was fueled by six kills (.333) by Strong.

• Junior setter Nikki Lum had nine assists in the set.

Second set (Army 25, American 20)

• The Cadets continued their momentum in the second set.

• There were 12 tie scores and 12 lead changes in the frame.

• Freshman middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst led the team in the set with four kills.

• Junior outside hitter Sydney Morris and Buckingham had three kills in the set apiece.

Third set (American 25, Army 23)

• American bounced back in the third to keep the match alive.

• The Eagles led for the entirety of the match although the Black Knights were able to tie things up on four occasions.

• Buckingham and freshman outside hitter Lisa Sullivan had four kills each.

• Presley contributed five digs and five assists.

Fourth set (American 27, Army 25)

• The fourth set was extremely close, but the Eagles claimed it, 27-25.

• Strong led the Black Knights in the set with four kills.

Fifth set (Army 16, American 14)

• The fifth set was controlled mostly by the Eagles, but the Black Knights took the lead at 14-13 and never relinquished.

• Kills by Strong and Sullivan clinched the match at 16-14 in the fifth set.

Army highlights and game notes

• Strong had an outstanding performance with 18 kills and a season-high 26 digs.

• Buckingham also posted a career-high 18 kills as well and added 17 digs.

• Sullivan tallied 13 kills on the night and was followed by Morris and Barnhorst who had 10 each.

• Sophomore libero Ana Oglivie registered 17 digs tonight.

• Lum totaled 35 assists and seven digs, while Presley notched 29 assists and 17 digs.

• Sophomore middle blocker Monica Eckford led the team with four block assists.