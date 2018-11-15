Warriors of Excellence in Athletics: Webster, Sowinski earn Lt. Gen. Hal G. Moore Award for athletic excellence

By Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

During their 47 months at the U.S. Military Academy, cadets are built physically, mentally and emotionally to prepare them to be leaders in the military.

Last week, two first class cadets were honored for excellence in the area of physical development as the recipients of the Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” G. Moore Warrior Athlete of Excellence Award. The award is named for Moore who graduated from West Point in 1945 and commanded the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment during the Battle of Ia Drang in Vietnam in 1965.

The award, now in its seventh year, is presented annually to one male and one female first class cadet who best demonstrate the qualities of Moore—mental toughness, perseverance, a winning spirit and humility—as well as the Department of Physical Education’s warrior ethos in the boxing and combatives programs.

The 2018 recipients of the Hal Moore Award were Class of 2019 Cadets Nicholas Webster and Monica Sowinski.

“It is very humbling and an honor to win an award in the name of Lt. Gen. Moore and to meet his son is a pretty crazy experience, pretty humbling and I am very honored,” Webster said. “When I heard I was one of the two finalists, I was on trip section and I wasn’t anywhere near my computer to get the email. I got a text from my coach, and he texted me saying, ‘Have you checked your email? Congratulations.’ I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ Then, I found out I was one of the two finalists and it blew my mind.”

Webster was initially admitted to West Point straight out of high school, but a broken leg his senior year forced him to delay his arrival by a year. He is the captain of the men’s handball team, which has won three straight national championships during his time at West Point. Along with his excellence on the court, he was honored with the Hal Moore Award for his performance in the DPE boxing program, on the IOCT and his scores on the Army Physical Fitness Test.

“It is culminating of all the hard work we put in over the years, especially in the physical classes. Being recognized for success in that is very cool,” Webster said. “I came in a little older. The growth, especially physically, from Plebe year to now, and we have Branch Night right around the corner and those other milestones, it has been crazy to look back and see how much I’ve grown.”

Sowinski is a freestyle swimmer on the West Point Swim and Dive team. Along with her performance in a varsity sport, she was honored for her performance on the IOCT, in combatives and her scores on the Army Physical Fitness Test.

“It is such a blessing to even be considered for this. I think everything that goes along with this award has inspired me more than I ever thought. Meeting Gen. Moore’s son and hearing from him, I just feel so honored and humbled by this whole experience,” Sowinski said. “To me, it is a culminating moment to my cadet experience as I look to graduation and thinking back and reflecting on how much my experiences here have impacted me and how far I have come since Plebe year.”

Webster and Sowinski were initially named finalists along with their classmates Austin Harry and Nicole Polhamus. The four were then interviewed before the two winners were honored during a ceremony last week.

They were presented with the award by Lt. Gen. Moore’s son, retired Col. David Moore, who opened the ceremony by speaking about his dad and introducing those in attendance to the ethos his dad stood for throughout his life.

He spoke of his dad’s commitment to his men, to his family and to his faith and how they were a few of the characteristics that made him a great leader and a true warrior.

“When he walked up these steps and began his journey at West Point, he recognized the enormity of this place, the stability, the discipline and he fell into and loved it,” Moore said. “He readily acknowledged that West Point was his foundation for his military career. When I left West Point, I turned in the rearview mirror so I could watch Thayer Gate. West Point is still in my rearview mirror. I have never forgotten it. I have never left it. Recognize the value of your presence here. Recognize the gifts that you are being given by being here and take that with you for the rest of your life.”

Webster and Sowinski received a medal and signed copies of Moore’s books as part of the award and their names will be added to the award recipient plaque in Arvin Gym.