Black Knights drop road contest at Binghamton

By Matt Faulker Army Athletic Communications

Senior guard Jess Lewis (3), pictured earlier this season, led the Black Knights in scoring with 16 points against Binghamton. Army Athletic Communications Senior guard Jess Lewis (3), pictured earlier this season, led the Black Knights in scoring with 16 points against Binghamton. Army Athletic Communications

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Binghamton erased Army’s two-point halftime lead in the third quarter and held on to earn a 60-47 victory on its home court on Sunday night against the Black Knights.

Jess Lewis led all scorers with 16 points and was 3-of-7 from distances in the loss. Kate Murray earned another start and scored 11 points and added five rebounds. The Black Knights shot 28.6 percent from the floor and was 3-of-12 from beyond-the-arc.

The Bearcats had balanced scoring with three players in double figures. Olivia Ramil and Rebecca Carmody had double-doubles for the home squad.

Ramil added 12 points and 11 boards, while Carmody scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Carly Boland chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bearcats.

Highlights and game notes

• This was seventh all-time meeting between Binghamton and Army.

• Binghamton leads the series at 5-2 and has won three of the last four meetings.

• Army remains winless at Binghamton in the series at 0-3.

• Rookie Alisa Fallon made her first collegiate start for Army.

• Lewis reached 16 points for the second time this year.

• Murray scored in double figures for the second time this season.

• Libby Tacka came off the bench and scored a season high eight points.

• Madison Hovren is now five points away from reaching the top 10 in all-time scoring at Army and is at 1,226 after tonight’s four points.

• Army was out rebounded for the second time this season as Binghamton had a 45-31 advantage.

• Points in the paint were a difference in the game with Binghamton scoring 34 to Army’s 18.

How it happened

First quarter

• The teams were going back-and-forth for the first three-plus minutes and then Binghamton closed out the quarter on a 10-2 run to make it 16-8 in favor of the Bearcats after the first 10 minutes.

Second Quarter

• The Black Knights came out on the second quarter and outscored the Bearcats 16-6 to take a 24-22 lead into the half.

• Army went on a 12-2 run to take the lead thanks for back-to-back 3-pointers from Jess Lewis and she led the Black Knights at the half with nine points.

Third quarter

• Binghamton started the third quarter quickly and outscored Army 21-7 in the frame to gain a 41-33 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

• The Bearcats were 8-of-12 in the quarter from the floor and hit three 3-pointers to expand the lead to eight heading into the final frame.

Fourth quarter

• The Binghamton run continued into the fourth quarter with an 11-2 run to the 4:33 mark of the final period and had its largest lead at 54-33.

• Ramil added six of the 11 points scored during the run.

• Army answered with a quick 10-2 run to get the lead down to 11 at 54-43 with Tacka hitting two free throws with under two minutes remaining.

• However, Binghamton closed out the game for the 60-47 victory.

Up next

• The Black Knights were back at Christl Arena on Wednesday night as they welcomed St. Francis Brooklyn. They will travel to Texas Christian in Fort Worth, Texas Sunday.