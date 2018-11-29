Cadet Club Activities

Equestrian: The Army West Point Equestrian Team competed at their fifth IHSA horse show of the season Nov. 11. The team traveled to the North Jersey Equestrian Center in Pequannock, New Jersey to compete against 10 highly competitive colleges in the northeast region.

The team garnered seven top three finishes in multiple categories of competition.

Some of the most notable placings are as follows: Class of 2021 Cadet Anna Jerald won her open flat class and earned second in her open over fences class, Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady earned second in her intermediate flat class, Class of 2021 Cadet Madyson Paul earned second in her novice flat class, Class of 2022 Cadet Karissa Stubblefield earned third place in her advanced walk-trot-canter division, Class of 2020 Cadet Cira Wolf won her walk-trot-canter division, Class of 2021 Cadet Lucy Harrill earned third in her walk-trot-canter division and Class of 2021 Cadet Emma Lawson earned third in her walk-trot division..

Marathon: On Nov. 10, the West Point Marathon Team traveled to Richmond, Virginia for the annual Anthem Richmond Marathon. One of the team’s newest members, Kate Sanborn, Class of 2020, competed in her first marathon this weekend. Due to copious amounts of training both individually and with her teammates, Kate completed the marathon in an astonishing 2:44:04, earning third place in the overall women’s category.

When asked by the overall male winner how many marathons she had competed in before, Kate responded “one” with a large grin on her face knowing all her hard work had finally paid off. Not only did Kate win a medal, she also qualified for the Olympic Trials held in February 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Women’s Handball: West Point Black Women’s Team Handball traveled to Houston, Texas to play against the Houston Firehawks women’s team handball club. They played three hard fought games with Army prevailing in all three. Both teams improved their timing and attacks during the first game, but Army capitalized on several missed shots with fast breaks and outscored the Firehawks 10 to 4. The second game was quite the battle as the teams were neck-to-neck throughout, but Army scored in the last 10 seconds to win with a score of 13 to 12. The youth and depth of Army carried them through the final game where they won 12 to 7. Both Black and Gold are preparing to continue winning at the Northeast Team Handball League tournament here at West Point on Sunday.