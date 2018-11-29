Cadets Drop Road Tilt to Miami (OH) 85-55

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Freshman guard Aaron Duhart (23) tied for the team lead in assists against Miami (OH) with three. Sophomore guard Tucker Blackwell (11) finished the game with six points and an assist. Photos by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

OXFORD, OHIO – The Army West Point men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference game to Miami (OH), 85-55, on Saturday afternoon at Millett Hall.

The Black Knights (2-5) were led offensively by Jordan Fox, who put in 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Matt Wilson also reached double-digits in the scoring column after totaling 12 points to pair with a team-best six rebounds.

Tommy Funk added eight points versus the RedHawks (3-3) and tied Aaron Duhart and John Emezie for the team lead in assists with three.

Highlights and game notes

• Army assisted on 59 percent of its made shots.

• Wilson reached double-digit scoring for the sixth time this season.

• Fox’s 15 pints marked the fourth time this year he reached double-figures in the scoring column.

• The senior is now 19 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

• The Cadets scored 51 percent of their points from inside the paint.

• Today’s contest marked the first meeting between the Black Knights and RedHawks.

How it happened

• After getting out to a 7-2 lead to start the game, the Black Knights found themselves trailing by double-digits after Miami (OH) went on a 22-5 run that lasted over seven minutes. During that stretch, the RedHawks shot 8-of-13 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers.

• Miami (OH) continued to knock down shots and extend its lead. The RedHawks’ advantage grew as large as 20, 37-17, with 5:06 left in the half once Bam Bowman scored from inside to cap an 8-0 run. Army answered by outscoring Miami (OH) 9-2 to trim the deficit at the half to 14, 40-26.

• The RedHawks wasted no time pushing their lead back over 20 once they began the second half on an 11-2 run. They did not slow down and the lead proved to be insurmountable for the Black Knights as the RedHawks went on to secure the home win.

Up next

Army hosted Binghamton Wednesday night and will host Fairfield Saturday at 1 p.m. at Christl Arena.