New York Giants salute Soldiers

Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV

Williams and Love serve as honorary captains during the coin toss. Cadet Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Mannino and Cadet Deputy Brigade Commander Tony Smith ring the bell prior to the start of the game. The Benny Havens Band and Cadet Glee Club perform during halftime of the game.

Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy, Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, USMA Command Sergeant Major, the Cadet Glee Club, cadet leadership, Benny Havens Band and West Point Brass Quintet participated in the Salute to Soldiers events during the New York Giants game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nov. 18.