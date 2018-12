Pershing Barracks reopens

Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV

Pershing Barracks reopened during a ceremony Nov. 13. The barracks, constructed between 1891 and 1895, were recently renovated as part of the $600 million Cadet Barrack Upgrade Program. Maj. Gen. Jeffrey L. Milhorn, Commander, North Atlantic Division U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tours a newly renovated room along with Bill Wright, acting area engineer with the Corps of Engineers, and Tim Leonard, resident engineer for the Cadet Barrack Update Program.