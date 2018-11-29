West Point celebrates National American Indian Heritage month

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

Daniel Menihan Jr. a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council of Connecticut, was the guest speaker and presented Master Sgt. Michael Holmbert with a gift for West Point given in the spirit of friendship Daniel Menihan Jr. a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council of Connecticut, was the guest speaker and presented Master Sgt. Michael Holmbert with a gift for West Point given in the spirit of friendship

Daniel Menihan Jr., a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council of Connecticut, spoke to cadets, faculty and community members Nov. 19 as the keynote speaker for the annual National American Indian Heritage Month luncheon.

Menihan talked about the history of his tribe, beginning with a major battle with English colonists and other Native American tribes, the Mohegan and Narragansett tribes, who were supportive of the English to destroy the Pequot, who were successful in fur trading.

“This massacre took place in Mystic and it happened in 1638 while the Pequot were on a hunt,” Menihan said. “They came by boat. The English pulled up in a place called Rachel’s Rock. At the time, the Pequot were considered very powerful people. The English along with Native American supporters attacked and took as many Pequot as they could.”

Because the Pequot made so many enemies fighting over the control of the fur trade during that time, no other tribe helped them. Between 300 to 700 Pequot, mostly women and children, were trapped inside as the fort was set ablaze. The period was called the Pequot War and lasted for roughly two years.

“In 1638, the Hartford treaty was signed,” Menihan said. “I call it a document because a treaty is actually agreed upon. The Hartford treaty doesn’t have a Pequot signature. This is actually the first organized document of a slave trade. It legally enslaved the Pequot tribe, the warriors were killed and women and children were sent to other tribes or to the West Indies and Bermuda.

“Today, they are a very proud people. After 400 years they still practice ceremonies and the spirituality of the Pequot tribe. We have contact with families in Bermuda and have a lot in common. Through enslavement we continued to unite.”

In the 20th century, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe grew, and today, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation owns and operates one of the largest and most successful resort casinos in North America––Foxwoods Resort Casino—along with a variety of other enterprises. The history and the story of Pequot redemption and restoration is found at the tribe’s world-class Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.

Ownership of Foxwoods began in 1970’s when the Pequot reservation was deserted, except for one family, and the government was about to revoke federal recognition and confiscate the land. The grandson of that family filed a lawsuit in 1976 to recover Pequot land and the case was settled in 1983 when federal recognition of the Pequot was issued. With federal recognition came the right to open a gambling casino.

At the close of his speech, Menihan talked about the crafts that he does to represent the entire people he comes from and presented West Point with a gift.

“We have a protocol we like to share,” Menihan said. “I will be handing out some gifts today that is part of our culture, when someone accepts you into their house, we share or do something meaningful.”

Menihan presented Master Sgt. Michael Holmberg, equal opportunity advisor, a length of material with 26 figures.

“This is a replica of 26 people representing Pequot,” Menihan explained. “I will give you half or 13, and keep half as a remembrance. This is 13 people, which also represents the 13 moon cycles.”