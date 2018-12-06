Army hockey splits weekend games with Golden Griffins

Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point hockey team went 1-1 against Canisius over the weekend winning Friday night in a high scoring affair before dropping Saturday’s game.

In Friday night’s game, the Black Knights took a 5-3 lead late in the third period and held off a late comeback by the Golden Griffins to preserve the 5-4 win. Canisius won Saturday’s game 4-2.

Head Coach Brian Riley recorded his 100th win at Tate Rink with Friday’s victory.

Friday marked the second game in a row where Zach Evancho recorded three points, with a goal and two helpers in the game.

The Golden Griffins started the game off with a score two and a half minutes in. Army responded quickly at the 16:05 mark when Evancho fired a shot from on top of the left circle and Daniel Haider got his stick on it for the score.

After killing off a penalty, Jared Dempsey pushed aside a shot as Dominic Franco picked it up and skated up the boards.

He took a shot at the right circle and beat Blake Weyrick for the goal with 2:22 remaining in the opening frame. The Griffs bounced back in the second to score seven minutes in on the man advantage to make it 2-2.

Army countered with a power play goal of its own when perfect passing by Alex Wilkinson and Evancho connected with MacAfee. MacAfee sniped a shot from the top of the circle, threading the needle to score top shelf on Weyrick’s glove side.

Canisius scored the final goal of the period to knot the score at 3-3 with 2:07 to play in the second.

The Black Knights scored two-straight goals in the third period to secure the victory. Evancho scored from the left point working the puck through heavy traffic to the top right corner.

Mason Krueger garnered the game-winner when he stole the puck from the Griffs in the center of the ice. He walked into the offensive zone and scored on an empty net, putting the Black Knights ahead 5-3 with 2:33 to go.

With an extra skater on the ice, Canisius made it a one-goal game, but the Black Knights fought off the comeback to secure the 5-4 win.

It was Evancho’s second game in a row with three points to lead the Black Knights as the junior scored one goal and recorded assists on two others.

Evancho now owns 16 power play goals in his career and five this season. He has tallied eight helpers in 2018-19 so far and 23 total in his career. This is his 11th multi-point game and second with three points.

Dempsey made 20 saves in net and tallied his first-career assist. It was the first helper registered by a goaltender since Cole Bruns versus Air Force in November 2017.

The win marked MacAfee’s 12th multi-point performance and seventh in 2018-19 alone, the most by any Black Knight.

Wilkinson was another with multiple points Friday. The junior defender posted a pair of helpers increasing his season total to 14 assists. He also has 12 career multi-point games.

Army returned to the ice Saturday, but fell to Canisius 4-2. Tucker DeYoung and Trevor Fidler scored for the Black Knights in Saturday’s game. After the game, Army took on the Long Island Rough Riders in the annual sled hockey game.

The Black Knights were first to score on Saturday evening when Ian Mansfield tipped the puck up the ice to Kevin Dineen.

He carried it up the ice for a two-on-one with DeYoung who beat Weyrick on his glove side 3:39 into the game.

The Golden Griffins knotted things up at the 11:31 mark. The 1-1 score carried the teams into the first intermission.

Army struck again five minutes into the second stanza when Colin Bilek worked the puck over to Brendan Soucie for a breakaway.

Soucie fired the initial shot as Fidler trailed the play banking home the rebound.

Canisius scored back-to-back goals 2:31 apart to take a 3-2 lead before netting an insurance goal with 3:43 on the clock.

Fidler notched his fourth goal of the season and ninth point. The senior has scored 24 times in his career and boasts 51 points.

DeYoung had the other goal of the night. It was his second score of the year and fourth in his two-year career.

Bilek, Soucie, Mansfield and Dineen were all credited with an assist apiece.

After a short hiatus, the Black Knights will be back in action Dec. 29-30 at Dartmouth’s Ledyard Classic. Army will take on the host Big Green on Friday night, then will face Brown on Saturday.