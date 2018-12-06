Black Knights outlast Fairfield in thriller 63-60

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Senior guard Jordan Fox (#1) drive to the basket again Fairfield. Fox finished the game with eight points and became the 33rd Cadet with 1,000 career points. Photo by Vanessa Williamson Senior guard Jordan Fox (#1) drive to the basket again Fairfield. Fox finished the game with eight points and became the 33rd Cadet with 1,000 career points. Photo by Vanessa Williamson

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Despite a second-half surge by Fairfield, the Army West Point men’s basketball team was able to outlast the Stags and capture a 63-60 victory on Saturday afternoon at Christl Arena.

Matt Wilson led all scorers in the Black Knights’ (4-5) win over the Stags (2-6) with 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting to pair with nine rebounds.

John Emezie found his way to double-digits in the scoring column as well, coming away with a season-best 16 points while adding five rebounds.

Jordan Fox made program history when he knocked down a foul shot late in the contest, making him the 33rd Cadet all-time to reach 1,000 career points. The senior finished the game with eight points.

HIGHLIGHTS AND GAME NOTES

• Fox became the first cadet since Dylan Cox to reach the 1,000-point threshold.

• Cox hit that mark on Feb. 27, 2016.

• Fox tied former teammate Luke Morrison for all-time makes from long range with 172.

• The Army defense held the opposition to under 70 points for the fourth time at home this season.

• Emezie’s four steals tied his career high.

• The Black Knights forced 21 turnovers and scored 27 points off of the Stags’ miscues.

• Army scored 38 percent of its points from inside the paint.

• Sixty percent of the Black Knights’ makes from the floor were assisted on.

• The Cadets are 4-0 at Christl Arena this season, marking the best start at home since the 2016-17 campaign when Army won five straight.

• It was the sixth time this season that the Black Knights reeled in double-digit offensive rebounds.

• The game marked the 18th matchup between Army and Fairfield that was decided by single digits.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• The Black Knights used a pair of runs in the early portion of the first half to gain an advantage. An Alex King layup sparked a 13-0 Army run, while Wilson and Emezie combined for nine of the team’s 13 points during a three-minute stretch to put the Black Knights up 15-7.

• The Cadets continued to add to their lead and pushed the advantage to double-digits, 32-17, after going on a 15-0 run. Over that span, the Black Knights missed just one shot and buried a trio of 3-pointers.

• Neither side shot the ball with much efficiency in the second half, but Fairfield turned up the intensity on defense and forced three straight Army turnovers with 12:41 left to play. The Stags capitalized on the Army miscues and brought the deficit within single digits, 45-40.

• Following a pair of makes from down low by Wilson, Fairfield used a 9-0 run to even the score up at 49 apiece with 7:24 remaining in the game.

• A 3-pointer by Fox broke the scoreless drought and ignited the Army offense, sending the Cadets on an 8-0 run, but Fairfield continued to fight and took a one-point lead with 1:35 on the clock.

• The final minute came down to free throws and the Black Knights ultimately came out on top, 63-60.

UP NEXT

• Army will head to Colorado Saturday for a star matchup against the Air Force Academy. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.