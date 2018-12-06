Boys Scouts repair redoubt

By Paul Hudson West Point Garrison Cultural Resources

On Saturday, Nov. 17, 30 intrepid Boy Scouts, their adult leaders and the Garrison’s Cultural Resources staff convened at Stony Lonesome Housing, as part of a day-long event organized by Matthew Kleczynski, of Troop 145, of Clark, New Jersey, as his Eagle Scout Service Project.

The Eagle Scout Project is an opportunity for a Scout to demonstrate leadership skills through planning, organizing and carrying out a public-service project. The project is a requirement for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.

In spite of the half-foot of snow that fell two days earlier and the blustery cold that prevailed throughout the day, the party marched the quarter-mile to Redoubt No. 1, and spent the day carefully reconstructing an approximately 30-foot portion of one of the redoubt’s exterior batteries.

Repairing West Point’s Revolutionary War fortifications is a slow, tedious process, requiring knowledge of dry stone masonry technique as well as an abundance of patience and fortitude. Nevertheless, the Scouts were up to the task. Kleczynski said was he was grateful for the opportunity to help restore a historic portion of West Point. Patrick Raley and Paul Hudson, of the Garrison Cultural Resources staff, were appreciative of his efforts. To date, two-thirds of the exterior battery has now been repaired by Boy Scouts.