Cadet Club activities

Taekwondo: The Army Taekwondo team travelled to Providence, Rhode Island to compete in their third and last ECTC tournament of the semester. The team performed exceptionally well, taking second place overall for the second time in a row. Notable mentions go out to the Women’s A2 and C1 teams and Men’s B1 and C1 teams, for taking home the silver, gold, gold and bronze medals, respectively, in their sparing divisions. The Women’s A2 team consisted of cadets Taylor Reim, Esther Kang and Nicole Nettles. The Women’s C1 team consisted of Cadets Maggie Shi, Nathania Nuno and Madeline Ryu. The Men’s B1 team consisted of cadets Andy Vu, Richard Sung and Madison Curry. The Men’s C1 team consisted of cadets Josiah Park, Jeremy Good and Brock Curry. The next big event is fighting Navy at Navy in order to retain the Warriors’ Cup. One Team! One Fight!

Grappling: The West Point grappling team had a fantastic performance at the North American Championships Nov. 18. Of the 35 participants on the team, the team brought home 22 medals awarded for 1st-3rd place across the various weight classes and divisions.

Fencing: The Army West Point fencing team showed impressive dedication, gained extensive experience and scored important victories at their last fencing competition of 2018. On Saturday, the team traveled to the Simon Forum at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey to compete against 10 highly competitive colleges in the Northeast region. The Women’s Fencing Team decisively defeated Navy with the score of 21-6. The West Point fencing team overall defeated Navy with a score of 32-22. After the Fencing Team’s great performance this weekend, our fencers will no doubt continue their success as they will prepare for upcoming conference and national championships starting with the annual Army Fencing Invitational at West Point on Jan.19.